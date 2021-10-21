Bangladesh Govt Responds To Twitter Ban On ISKCON, Says 'we're Serious About The Issue'

After the International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON) organisation on Tuesday questioned Twitter and demanded an explanation, as two of its accounts were apparently unavailable, Secretary of Information & Research, Central Executive Committee of the Bangladesh Awami League, Dr Salim Mahmud, claimed on The Debate with Republic's Editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami that the Sheikh Hasina-led Government is very serious about the the matter and that they are not against ISKCON.

Mahmud said, "The Bangladesh government under Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is very serious about the issue. We are not against ISKCON."

However, famous author from Bangladesh, Taslima Nasreen, who was also on The Debate, attacked the Bangladesh government and said, "ISKCON is a victim of radical Islam and the victim's account is deleted. It means Twitter does not want the truth to be out and Bangladesh government also does not want to tell the truth, so they must have tried to blackout the truth."

ISKCON seeks explanation from Twitter

The International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON) organisation, which is at the helm of protests against attacks on Hindu temples in Bangladesh, has questioned Twitter after two of its accounts were apparently unavailable. Taking to the microblogging website, ISKCON has demanded Twitter to issue a clarification on why the accounts of ISKCON Bangladesh and the Bangladesh Hindu Unity Council are unavailable.

Hindu temples attacked in Bangladesh on Dussehra

Devotees at an ISKCON temple in Bangladesh's Noakhali area were violently attacked by a mob, during which one person lost his life, and several others suffered injuries. The temple property was damaged too. Sharing pictures of the vandalised temple, ISKCON had said that there was significant damage to property and informed about the condition of a devotee being critical.

Chinmoy Krishna Das, the divisional secretary of ISKCON temple, Chattagram, spoke about the situation in ISKCON and informed about the death of a temple member in the attacks.

"A mob of around 500 people attacked the ISKCON temple on Friday. A member of the temple has succumbed to the injuries after the attack. Apart from that, a large number of people were also injured in the attack and are now admitted to the hospital," he said.