Bangladesh Govt Says Communal Violence Aimed At Fomenting Trouble Ahead Of 2023 Elections

Amid continuous deadly attacks on minorities and incidents of communal violence erupting in various parts of Bangladesh, its home minister, Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal, claimed that the violence is aimed at fomenting trouble in the country ahead of the 2023 general elections. Assuring that communal harmony will be protected in Bangladesh at any cost, Khan Kamal said an investigation is underway to nab the culprits involved in "inciting violence" in his country. The minister did not rule out "the involvement on the BNP-Jamaat elements" behind the attacks. "We have taken stern actions to tackle the situation. An investigation is underway; none of the culprits would be spared. I want to assure you that the communal harmony of our country will be protected at any cost. Both the minority and majority communities are citizens of this country and would be protected," he said. Bangladesh is likely to hold elections at the end of 2023.

"These incidents are aimed at tarnishing the image of our nation and creating tension with an eye on the general election. But we won't allow these forces to succeed," Khan Kamal added.

Violence had erupted in several pockets of Bangladesh over an alleged blasphemy incident during Durga Puja celebrations in Cumilla, following which paramilitary forces were deployed in many affected areas. Sporadic clashes, however, broke out between the police and the bigots began to vandalize Hindu temples and Durga puja venues. At least five persons were killed, and scores of others were injured in the clashes. Khan Kamal noted that four rioters have also been shot dead by the police.

"No peace-loving and pious Hindu or Muslim would ever indulge in violence. We are not ruling out the involvement of BNP-Jamaat or any third forces. They could be behind those attacks to halt the progress of our country. This could also be aimed at disturbing peace before the next elections," he maintained.

No need to be concerned about minorities: Bangladesh tells India

Allaying India’s concerns over the protection of minorities in Bangladesh, Khan Kamal said his government is tackling the situation effectively and progress in the investigation is expected soon.

"We think there is no need to be concerned about the minorities here as we are tackling the situation effectively and doing everything possible to protect them. Such attacks on minorities are taking place in other countries too," he underlined.

Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina had last week said that action will be taken again those trying to "disturb communal harmony". She also said that the perpetrators will be hunted down and punished.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has noted that the government in the neighbouring country has reacted promptly to ensure that the situation was under control and said that the Indian mission is in close contact with the Bangladeshi authorities over the matter.

(With inputs from agency)

Image: PTI/Twitter