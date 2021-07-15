Bangladesh Govt To Ease Restrictions For Eid Al Adha Despite Surge In COVID-19 Cases

Bangladesh will lift its nationwide coronavirus lockdown for the country’s second-biggest religious festival, the government announced even as coronavirus cases continue to rise. The Muslim majority country is set to hold the Eid al Adha festival, which honors Prophet Mohammad’s willingness to sacrifice his son, from July 20 to 22 this year.

The Sheikh Hasina administration asserted that removal of the curbs would “normalize economic activities” ahead of the celebrations. Tens of millions of people usually head back to their villages to mark Eid al Adha with their families. At present, strict COVID lockdown restrictions are in place to curb the recent outbreaks of coronavirus with people only permitted to leave their homes for emergencies and to buy essentials.

COVID in Bangladesh

Since the outbreak, the country has registered 1,059,538 cases, out of whom 17,052 have lost their lives. Despite the protocols in place, infections have continued to climb, with nearly 14,000 people testing positive on July 13– a new daily record – to take the total number of cases to just over one million. The death toll has crossed more than 17,000 but experts say the real figures could be much higher amid fears of underreporting.

Just last week, it was recorded that the number of COVID-19 positive patients in the capital of Bangladesh, Dhaka, recorded a huge spike from three percent to 28 percent since June 2021. In the present scenario, the city hospitals may run out of beds if the rate of COVID-19 positive patients does not come down. Bangladesh has also extended its ongoing "strict" nationwide lockdown till July 14 at midnight in order to control the spread of COVID-19.

ANI reported the statement of Prof MD Morshed, pro-vice-chancellor of Holy Family Red Crescent Medical College from DT, "It was crucial to stop hospitals from becoming overwhelmed with COVID-19 patients." He added, "As of(Tuesday), We had 60% of the COVID-19 unit beds vacant. It might sound like a lot, but I am pretty sure we will run out of beds soon if the infection rate keeps going up at this rate."

Image: AP