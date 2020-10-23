Bangladesh High Court Orders Jail Official To Arrange Marriage Of Rape Convict, Victim

The Bangladesh High Court has reportedly allowed the marriage of a rape convict serving a life sentence and the rape victim at the prison gates of Rajshahi Central Jail. The court has ordered the jail superintendent to arrange the marriage after hearing a bail petition of the convict in presence of the victim, reported bdnews24.

The convict raped his cousin on the pretext of marriage when she was 14 years old. The man later declined to marry her when she became pregnant with his child. The victim’s family tried to find a solution through arbitration but failed. In February 2012, Women and Children Repression Prevention Tribunal in Rajshahi framed the charges against the man and was sentenced for life in June.

The convicted had recently filed a petition for bail, urging that the bail was necessary because both sides agreed to the marriage. The High Court bench of Justice M Enayetur Rahim and Justice Md Mostafizur Rahman passed the order on October 22, 2020. Earlier this month, Bangladesh President Abdul Hamid signed an ordinance to increase the maximum punishment in rape cases to death from life imprisonment after widespread anger across the country due to a rise in sexual assaults.

Protests in Dhaka

Before the ordinance was signed, capital punishment in rape cases could be sought only if the victim dies after the assault. A series of violent sexual attacks in Bangladesh triggered protests in Dhaka and other major cities, demanding strong action against perpetrators. Local women's rights group Ain-o-Salish Kendra (ASK) said that 975 rapes, including at least 208 gang rapes, occurred between January and September.

Last month, ASK formed a human chain program in Dhaka, demanding effective measures to prevent the growing violence against women including rape, murder and torture. The human rights groups urged to prevent violence against women and ensure justice. Apart from the human chain in Dhaka, local human rights activists in different parts of the country also organized human chains, demanding the same.

