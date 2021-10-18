Bangladesh Home Minister Calls Attacks On Durga Puja Pandals 'pre-planned By Vested Group'

Bangladesh Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan on Sunday said that the attacks on Durga Puja arcades were 'pre-planned' and aimed at destroying communal harmony in the country. The Home Minister was also quoted saying that the act was motivated and instigated by a vested group, reported Dhaka Tribune. The statement from the country's Home Minister came after Bangladesh Police has booked over 4,000 named and unnamed people in connection with the communal violence that led to the death of six people, including two Hindus.

"Not only in Comilla, but attempts were also made to destabilize the country previously through communal violence in Ramu and Nasirnagar," Khan was quoted as saying by Dhaka Tribune. He further assured that the reason behind such acts will be made public soon and those involved in it will be given exemplary punishment.

Protests in several parts of India over communal violence in Bangladesh

A large number of protestors gathered in the national capital on Sunday to protest against the brutal attack on the devotees in the ISKCON temple in Bangladesh. The protestors were simmering in anger against the continued incidents of communal violence against the minority communities in Bangladesh and demanded stringent action from the Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. People in Kolkata also set a demonstration condemning the brutal attack on ISKCON in Bangladesh.

Communal violence in Bangladesh

At first, at least three people were killed while 60 others were injured in multiple cases of communal violence during the Durga Puja festivities in Bangladesh's Chandpur Hajiganj Upazila. Reports stated that violence broke out on Wednesday, October 13 when devotees were celebrating Durga Puja, a widely celebrated religious festival of the Hindu community in Bangladesh. Reacting to the incident, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina had assured appropriate action against those responsible.

Later, a member of the ISKON temple in Bangladesh's Noakhali area was killed in a mob attack on Friday, October 15. ISKCON Temple authorities informed that one of its members, Partha Das, was killed in attacks carried out at the ISKCON temple in Noakhali. Several incidents of violence and attacks on Hindu temples and devotees were reported across Bangladesh amid communal tension in the country.