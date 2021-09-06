Bangladesh I&B Min Hasan Mahmud Arrives In India, To Inaugurate Bangabandhu Media Centre

Bangladesh's Information and Broadcasting Minister Hasan Mahmud has arrived in India to inaugurate the Bangabandhu Media Center at the Press Club of India. Mahmud came through the Agartala-Akhaura Integrated Check Post (ICP), where he said that his visit to New Delhi would be very fruitful. The 'Bangabandhu Media Centre' at the PCI was established with the support of the Bangladesh High Commission in India.

During his 4-day visit to India, Mahmud will meet his Indian counterpart, Anurag Thakur, Foreign Minister S Jaishankar, and other dignitaries. While speaking to news agency ANI, Mahmud said, "I'm going to Delhi to inaugurate the Bangabandhu Media Centre at the Press Club of India. Apart from that, I'll be meeting with the Foreign Minister, Foreign Secretary, and I&B Minister. I believe this trip will be very fruitful".

To mark the birth anniversary of the founding President of Bangladesh, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rehman, the Bangladesh High Commission and the PCI have taken this initiative jointly. The MoU will be signed by the Secretary-general of the PCI, Vinay Kumar, and the Press Minister at the Bangladesh High Commission in New Delhi. As per media reports, Bangladesh's media centre will be equipped with advanced facilities, including a library and an exhibition hall.

Indo-Bangladesh projects

To strengthen Indo-Bangladesh relations, the central government has established a Bangabandhu Chair in the national capital. The Indian Council of Cultural Relations (ICCR) established this chair to promote research and developmental studies related to Bangladesh. Meanwhile, there are various other universities in India taking similar initiatives on the occasion of Sheikh Maujibur Rahman's birthday and the golden jubilee of the liberation of Bangladesh.

As an initiative taken by the Central government towards Security and Growth for All in the Region (SAGAR), India has been actively in touch with countries in the region. It is pertinent to mention here that the central government has been at the forefront of numerous humanitarian missions covering the entire extent of the Indian Ocean, including South/South East Asia and East Africa. As part of the Indo-Bangladesh relation, India has recently gifted two mobile medical oxygen plants to Bangladesh to assist the country during the COVID crisis.

