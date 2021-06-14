Bangladesh- India Border Closure Extended Until June 30 Aid COVID-19 Crisis

Bangladesh announced to have extended border closure with India until June 30 owing to the deteriorating COVID-19 situation in neighbouring districts of the country. The decision for extending the closure of border areas was taken during an inter-ministerial meeting on June 13, a top official of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs told a news agency in Dhaka.

Earlier on April 26, Bangladesh shut down its border with India for two weeks, which was later extended twice- on May 8 then on May 29- in light of the severe crisis in India due to the second wave of COVID-19. However Bangladeshi nationals with a valid visa of 15 days or less will be allowed to return home subject to a 14-day compulsory quarantine.

COVID-19 situation

Bangladesh is witnessing an alarming rise in COVID-19 related fatalities and new cases every day, with the highest single-day death tally recorded in over a month on June 13. The health authorities have also detected the presence of a highly contagious variant of the novel coronavirus called the Delta variant.

On Sunday, the country recorded 47 COVID-19 related deaths which is the highest single-day death toll reported in more than a month. Of the deceased, the Dhaka division recorded the highest 15 deaths. While 2436 fresh cases were reported the caseload reached 8,26,922 with the logging of the new cases.

Bangladesh COVID-19 Vaccination Drive

The country is a major recipient of Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccines but has temporarily suspended registration for jabs owing to a shortage amid the delayed consignment arrival from India. So far, Oxford-AstraZeneca (COVISHIELD), SPUTNIK-V, SINOPHARM and Pfizer BioNTech have received approval for emergency administration in Bangladesh. The country will soon receive 10 lakh and 800 doses of Oxford-AstraZeneca under COVAX facility, Foreign Minister Abdul Momen released to media.

Over 4205167 people have been completely inoculated with second doses of the vaccine too while the number is 5820,015 for the first shot.

During PM Modi's visit to Bangladesh in March this year, he gifted 1.2 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine to Bangladesh. Our PM embarked on a two-day visit to Bangladesh to participate in the neighbouring country's 50th Independence Day, his first foreign visit after the outbreak of the COVID-19 outbreak.