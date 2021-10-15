Bangladesh: ISKCON Temple & Devotees 'violently Attacked' During Dussehra Celebrations

Incidents of violence and attacks on Hindu temples and devotees have grown rampant in Bangladesh, creating situations of communal riots in several pockets of the country. Just days after temples and idols were vandalised during Durga puja celebrations in Bangladesh, another similar attack took place on the day of Dussehra.

Devotees at an ISKCON temple in the Noakhali area were violently attacked by a mob, during which many devotees suffered injuries and the temple property was damaged. Sharing pictures of the vandalised temple, ISKCON said there was significant damage to property and that the condition of a devotee, who was allegedly attacked with a dagger, remains critical.

The sculpture of ISCKON founder AC Bhaktivedanta Swami Probhupad's sculpture was also burnt down by the goons, it said. The temple authority has appealed to the Bangladesh government to ensure the safety of all Hindus and bring the perpetrators to justice.

ISKCON temple & devotees were violently attacked today by a mob in Noakhali, Bangladesh. Temple suffered significant damage & the condition of a devotee remains critical.



We call on the Govt of Bangladesh to ensure the safety of all Hindus & bring the perpetrators to justice. pic.twitter.com/ZpHtB48lZi — ISKCON (@iskcon) October 15, 2021

The violence comes despite Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's assurance of strict action against the perpetrators of communal violence. On Thursday, more than 20 people including a policeman were injured in a clash between Madrasa students and Hindus at a Durga Puja venue in the country’s Habiganj district.

ISKCON authorities seek India's intervention

Vice President and spokesperson of ISKCON Kolkata, Radharamn Das, has requested India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi to speak with his Bangladeshi counterpart on the matter immediately. Posting a tweet with the hashtag 'Save Bangladeshi Hindus', Das stated that widespread violence has been going on against Hindus in the neighbouring country.

Das claimed that a mob of 500 people gathered outside the ISKCON temple in Naokhali, vandalised the idols and set the temple on fire.

Request Hon'ble @PMOIndia Shri @narendramodi ji to speak with his Bangladeshi counterpart immediately. There is wide spread violence going against Hindus & today they attacked our @iskcon temple in Noakhali. Many dead & many devotees in critical condition#SaveBangladeshiHindus pic.twitter.com/IzBGXCExxB — Radharamn Das (@RadharamnDas) October 15, 2021

For last 10 days Bangladesh is burning and Hindus are at receiving end. Thousands of Durga Devi Vigraha destroyed. Today these fanatics attacked our ISKCON temple & 150 houses in Naokhali. Many devotees injured critically. Two persons dead. @UN & @CommissionerHR wake up pic.twitter.com/VskAfDf4Md — Radharamn Das (@RadharamnDas) October 15, 2021

Issuing its first response to the attacks on Hindu temples in Bangladesh on Thursday, the Government of India said that its embassy and the High Commission in Dhaka are in close contact with Bangladeshi authorities on the developments.

"We have seen disturbing reports involving attacks on religious places. We note the Bangladesh government's prompt response. We understand that the government has deployed security and police and the festivities have continued. We leave the investigation authority on the Bangladesh administration," MEA Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi informed during a press briefing.

Communal violence erupts in Bangladesh

A day earlier, violence broke out during Durga Puja celebrations in Bangladesh over a rumour that spread on social media alleging that the Holy Quran was desecrated during the celebrations on the bank of Nanuar Dighi. Three people died and at least 50 were left wounded when a group of hardliners clashed with the police in the Nanua Dighirpar area of Cumilia district.

Amid increasing violence, at least 18 crude bombs were recovered from the gate of a Hindu temple in the Khulna district, raising concerns over the security of the Hindu community in the country.

While the Hindu community is being attacked, the Bangladeshi government has assured the people of taking appropriate actions against all miscreants. Additionally, Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) troopers have also been deployed in at least 22 districts, to enhance security.