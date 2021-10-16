Bangladesh ISKCON Temple Attack: 'Situation Is Critical And Painful', Says Jagat Guru Das

After a mob of 500 people attacked an ISKCON temple in Bangladesh's Noakhali district on Friday, October 15, Hindu devotees have been protesting in Dhaka against the Bangladesh government amid fears of communal violence. In an exclusive interview with Republic TV, General Secretary of ISKCON Dhaka, Jagat Guru Das informed that the situation is critical and painful in the region.

Jagat Guru Das said, "Two people are killed and some are critically injured in the attack. But, when we were trying to contact the police, there was no response." He further iterated that the situation after the attack is very painful as people are living in fear.

In the recent past, there have been several violent attacks against Hindu temples and devotees across Bangladesh despite the fact that Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina had assured of taking strict action against perpetrators with regard to incidents of communal violence.

ISKCON Vice President on temple attack

ISKCON Vice President Vrajendra Nandan Das in an exclusive interview with Republic TV urged the Indian government to pressurise the Bangladesh government to ensure security to Hindu devotees.

Referring to the incident, Vrajendra Nandan Das said, "What has happened and what is happening with the Hindu devotees residing in Bangladesh is not right. This is not the first incident that was reported from the country, we have seen many such events and no action has been taken regarding the issues."

Demanding justice, he said, "Both India and Bangladesh claim to share good relations with each other then why do we still hear of such violent attacks? Indian government must pressurise Bangladesh to ensure the safety of the devotees."

The ISKCON Vice President further informed, "Our authorities and devotees of the Bangladesh ISCKON contacted the police and requested them to come to the spot immediately. But, no one came to the rescue and only arrived when the damage was already done."

Referring to the discipleship followed in ISKCON, he said that everyone on the earth has the right to live. And, if one cannot create life then he doesn't have the right to kill too.

On the other hand, Divisional Secretary of ISKCON temple, Chattagram, Chinmoy Krishna Das told Republic TV that Section 144 has been imposed by the Bangladesh police, and officers are deployed at the temple site.

