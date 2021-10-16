Bangladesh: ISKCON Temple Devotee Killed In Mob Attack; Temple Authorities Seek Justice

A member of the ISKON temple in Bangladesh's Noakhali area was killed in a mob attack on Friday, October 15. ISKCON Temple authorities informed that one of its members, Partha Das, was killed in attacks carried out at the ISKCON temple in Noakhali. Several incidents of violence and attacks on Hindu temples and devotees were reported across Bangladesh amid communal tension in the country.

Devotees at the ISKCON temple in Noakhali were attacked by a mob causing severe injuries to several people and damages to the temple. Later, images from the temple were shared by ISKCON authorities who urged the Bangladesh government to ensure safety and justice.

It is with great grief that we share the news of a ISKCON member, Partha Das, who was brutally killed yesterday by a mob of over 200 people. His body was found in a pond next to the temple.



We call on the Govt of Bangladesh for immediate action in this regard.

In an exclusive interview with Republic TV, Divisional Secretary of ISKCON temple, Chattagram, Chinmoy Krishna Das spoke about the situation in ISKCON and informed about the death of a temple member in the attacks.

"A mob of around 500 people attacked the ISKCON temple on Friday. A member of the temple has succumbed to the injuries after the attack. Apart from that, a large number of people were also injured in the attack and are now admitted to the hospital", he said.

Speaking about the action taken regarding the situation, he informed that Section 144 has been imposed by the Bangladesh police, and officers are deployed at the temple site.

It should be mentioned here that the attacks came despite Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's assurance of taking strict action against perpetrators of communal violence. Earlier on Thursday, more than 20 people were injured in a clash at a Durga Puja venue in Bangladesh's Habiganj district.

Speaking on the same, ISKCON Kolkata Vice President and Spokesperson, Radharam Das urged Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to speak with his Bangladeshi counterpart on the matter and lamented on how the mob vandalised idols and set the temple on fire.

Communal violence during Durga Puja celebrations in Bangladesh

On Thursday, violence broke out during Durga Puja celebrations in Bangladesh over a rumour that spread on social media alleging that the Holy Quran was desecrated during the celebrations on the bank of Nanuar Dighi. Three people died and at least 50 were left wounded when a group of hardliners clashed with police in the Nanua Dighirpar area of Cumilia district.

Amid increasing violence, at least 18 crude bombs were recovered from the gate of a Hindu temple in the Khulna district, raising concerns over the security of the Hindu community in the country.

While the Hindu community is being attacked, the Bangladeshi government has assured the people of taking appropriate actions against all miscreants. Additionally, Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) troopers have also been deployed in at least 22 districts, to enhance security.

