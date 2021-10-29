Bangladesh Minister Holds Opposition, Pro-Pak Elements Responsible For Durga Puja Violence

In a scathing attack on the opposition lawmakers for fuelling the conspiracies that led to violence on the Hindu minority in Dhaka, Bangladesh’s Information and Broadcasting Minister M Hasan Mahmud on October 28, Thursday held the main Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) and the ‘pro-Pakistan’ elements responsible for the country’s Durga Puja communal flare-up. The riot-like incident was triggered after the alleged desecration of Muslims’ holy Quran in a Hindu temple, amplifying the provocative acts between the communities that eventually sparked vandalism, violence, and arson inside the Hindu places of worship in one of the worst communal strife in Bangladesh. Violence rocked Dhaka around the time of the important Hindu festival of Durga Puja.

The incident also spewed communal vengeance in the neighbouring remote state of Tripura, where a protest of 3,000 Hindu activists in Panisagar town spiralled into rage and violence causing several Muslims to flee their homes. Although, no deaths were reported.

As of Thursday, Mahmud from Bangladesh’s ruling Awami League lambasted the opposition at Kolkata Press Club, as he said, "The people of Bangladesh and West Bengal are well aware of who is behind this. Some parties like BNP and Jamaat believe in communalism and they capitalise on it and create instability.” He added, ”You all know that even during the country's liberation struggle (1971), there were some people who supported the Pakistani army. Don't forget that their descendants are still there.”

Police make arrests, Bangladesh PM promises 'appropriate action' against perpetrators

Earlier this week, Bangladesh police detained 13 suspects, including Mamun Mondal - an activist of Islami Chhatra Shibir (the student affiliate of Jamaat-e-Islami), and Omar Faruk - a local cleric. Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina said that such communal incidents were being made to tarnish the country’s image. She termed it as the propaganda of certain groups. PM Hasina said that certain groups want to divide the country and are thus conducting unlawful attacks. She had earlier assured appropriate action against those responsible for the communal violence during Durga Puja. She had also directed Bangladesh's Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan to take "immediate" action against those involved in the "pre-planned" assaults. At least eight people were killed and several others were injured in the communal violence.