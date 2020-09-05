Bangladesh: 12 Dead, Dozens Injured After Air Conditioners Explode In Mosque

12 people died and dozens of others suffered serious burn injuries after 8 air conditioners exploded in a mosque on the outskirts of Bangladesh's capital Dhaka. Reports suggest that the blast took place at the mosque in Narayanganj river port town at around 9 pm on September 4. Fire officials reportedly said that a gas from a leaked pipeline caused a fire that might have led to an AC explosion.

Blast in Bangladesh mosque

The coordinator of the Sheikh Hasina National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery in Dhaka, Samanta Lal Sen told local media that 12 people died with major burns on their bodies. He added that at least 37 were injured and rushed to the hospital. According to the reports, most of the victims suffered from 60 to 70 per cent burns. Dr Samantha said that 25 victims are being treated at the unit. However, their condition is "very critical” as the burn caused more than 90 per cent damage to their bodies.

According to the reports, there were 100 worshippers at the 3 storey mosque when all the 8 air conditioners on the ground floor burst into flames. Officer-in-charge of Fatullah Police Station in Narayangan, Shafiqul Islam reportedly said window glasses of the mosque came down on the streets along with ceiling fans, wires and electric switchboards due to the huge blast. A control room official at the fire service headquarters in Dhaka, Kamrul Ahsan, said firemen managed to bring the fire under control after half an hour of struggle. The Bangladesh Fire Service and Civil Defence have formed a committee to investigate the incident.

