Bangladesh Muslims Protest To Slam Chinese Government For Atrocities On Uyghurs

Muslims in Bangladesh have taken to the streets to demonstrate for the rights of the minority ethnic Uyghur population. They protested against the Chinese government's inaction on the Han Chinese in East Turkistan that have resort to cleansing the Uyghur populace by razing their homes, according to ANI. The protestors demanded that the Chinese government must stop such moves. demonstrations in different parts of Bangladesh came as the country marked the 33rd anniversary of the Baren Revolution in East Turkistan, known as the Xinjiang region in China.



In the Bangladeshi capital of Dhaka, Bangladesh Khilafat Andolan (BKA) organized a conference to preside over the matters of the rights of the ethnic-minority Uyghur community. The conference was attended by the organization's leader Shaheed Zaidin Yusuf. Speaking to the crowd, he condemned China for its illegal occupation of East Turkistan (Xinjiang) and for committing atrocities on innocent Uyghur Muslims and violating their fundamental rights. BKA extended support to safeguarding the freedom and rights of the Uyghur population from the atrocities of China, and its illegal occupation. The organization demanded that the international community must do more to support the cause of Uyghur Muslims. To commemorate the occasion, Islamic Progotoshil Janata Front also organized a discussion and Dowa Mahfil at Bangladesh Photojournalist Auditorium, Purana Paltan, ANI reported.

The Dawa Mahfil was attended by Maulana Abdur Rashid Majumder of Nizam-e-Islam, Maulana Abu Jafar Kashemi of BKA, Maulana Shahidul Islam of Bangladesh Jamiat-Ulema-e-Islam, Maulana Kabirul Islam, Adviser of Alem Muktijoddha Projonmo Forum, Maulana Abdulla Yahyiya, Assistant Secretary-General (Dhaka City) of Bangladesh Hefazat-e-Islam among others. As many as 200 protesters from Bangladesh Mohajir Welfare and Development Committee (BMWDC) gathered near Dhaka University marching for the rights of Uyghur.

The BMWDC slammed China and submitted a memorandum to the China embassy to register protests against the PRC's treatment of the ethnic community. Some 300 protesters assembled in Gazipur, the members of the Sanchetan Nagarik Samaj formed a human chain and protested against the Chinese atrocities and the ongoing genocide of Uyghur Muslims. Muktijoddha Mancha (MM) also demonstrated in front of the Bangabandhu Mural near Rangpur Press Club, Rangpur City. Md. Murad Kausar, MM General Secretary of Rangpur City, addressed the crowd and derided the Chinese government for taking an estimated ten Lakh Uyghur Muslims in detention centres.

Bangladesh asks Pakistan to apologize

Just last month, Bangladesh Muktijuddha Mancha, a non-registered organization that countered Bangladesh's popular quota reform movement, dispatched a memorandum to the United Nations (UN) Missions in Dhaka. In the memorandum, the Bangladeshi organization asked the UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres for the trial of the Pakistani Army. Dhaka derides Pakistan for its involvement in the genocide during the Liberation War of Bangladesh in 1971.

Bangladesh has been slamming the neighbouring Pakistan's Armed Forces and has demanded a formal apology for the war crimes and brutality wreaked on the Bangladeshi citizens during the partition. "Pakistan desists, overtly or covertly, from engaging with those forces that stood against our freedom struggle," ANI reported the Bangladesh Muktijuddha Mancha as alleging to the UN. The group demanded that Pakistan's government and its Army must offer an "unconditional apology" to the Prime Minister of Bangladesh, Sheikh Hasina as well as to the people of Bangladesh.