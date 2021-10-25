Bangladesh Plans To Fast-track Trials Against Communal Rioters In Temple Violence Case

In a bid to ease communal tensions that erupted during the Durga Puja in the Cumilla district, Bangladesh has planned to fast-track the cases by taking them up at the speedy trial tribunals. The trials will be accelerated as soon as the police submit the preliminary reports, Bangladesh Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs Minister, Anisul Huq said on Sunday at the Bangabandhu International Conference Center in Dhaka. It is to be noted, Bangladesh police have filed at least 72 cases relating to the incidents of vandalism since October 13.

On October 21, Bangladesh Police identified Iqbal Hossain (30) based on CCTV footage as the person who sneaked the Holy Quran on the feet of a Ganesha idol in a Cumilla district Durga Puja pandal. Widespread violence and vandalism engulfed several other districts as images of the same surfaced online. Police are yet to nab the culprit. Meanwhile, communal violence in Bangladesh has escalated since the attack on October 13. As per reports, over 400 alleged rioters have been arrested so far, including the person who snapped and uploaded the "controversial" image on the internet.

Attack on Durga Puja temple over rumours spread on social media

On October 14, Bangladesh marked a dark hour during the vibrant Durga puja after goons attacked Durga Puja pandals in Cumilla district, Chittagong Division of Bangladesh. A Hindu temple where goddess Durga was being worshipped became the cynosure of commotion after doctored pictures of the Holy Quran at the feet of Lord Ganesh were circulated on the internet. At least three people were killed in the vandalism that was fuelled by "provocative" messages. Paramilitary forces were deployed by the Bangladesh government noting the intensity of the clashes that erupted in the district. So far, Bangladesh police have detained 43 suspects allegedly involved in communal violence.

"Certain groups want to divide the country": Sheikh Hasina

On Sunday, Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina accused the attackers in the Bangladesh temple Violence case of tarnishing the country's image. "Certain quarters with vested interests and disseminating propaganda aimed at creating a communal divide," she said as reported by PTI. Without naming any particular group, she also added that the events will not let Bangladesh"go backward." She also has assured the citizens that the perpetrators will be "hunted down and punished."

With inputs from PTI

Image: @JatiGov.BD/AP