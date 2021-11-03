Bangladesh PM Hasina Calls On World Leaders To Share Responsibility Of Climate Migrants

On Wednesday, Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina urged the world leaders to share the responsibilities of climate migrants. Addressing the Scottish Parliament at an event titled "Call for Climate Prosperity," Hasina claimed that Bangladesh already has six million climate-displaced people, with an extra 1.1 million Myanmar Rohingyas. She stated that the COVID-19 pandemic has further added to the challenges, reported Dhaka Tribune. "The world needs to share the responsibilities of the climate migrants - those displaced as a result of climate change-related natural phenomena such as sea-level rise, river erosion, increased salinity, floods, and droughts," she stated adding that the issue of loss and damage must be appropriately handled.

The Bangladeshi Premier was giving a keynote speech in the Scottish Parliament's Committee Room titled "A Bangladesh Vision for Global Climate Prosperity." Hasina's sister and politician Sheikh Rehana as well as Climate Vulnerable Forum (CVF) Thematic Ambassador Saima Wazed Hossain were also in attendance. PM Hasina made some ideas for the implementation of the Mujib Climate Prosperity Plan (MCPP), stating that an effective and adequate climate finance framework is the key to achieving prosperity.

PM Hasina asks major emitting countries to submit and execute aggressive NDCs

PM Hasina, who is also the chair of the CVF and the Vulnerable20 (V20), made a recommendation that the major emitting countries must submit and execute aggressive NDCs (Nationally Determined Contributions). Only adaptation measures will not be enough to halt, stop, and then reverse the negative effects of climate change without bold reduction initiatives, she noted. In another proposal, the Prime Minister stated that wealthy countries must fulfil their commitment to providing $100 billion annually to developing countries to address climate change, with a special focus on climate-vulnerable countries, reported Dhaka Tribune.

The Prime Minister's last proposal stated that the industrialised countries need to transfer green technologies to developing countries at a low cost so that initiatives like the MCPP can be implemented. She called the IPCC Intergovernmental Panel on Climatic Change (IPCC) 6 Assessment report, which was recently released, "yet another wake-up call" for the world to take strong action now to preserve the earth from irreversible temperature rises and a climate disaster. Extreme heat, irregular rainfall, floods and droughts, more powerful tropical cyclones, sea-level rise, seasonal variation, river erosion, and ocean acidification are all wreaking havoc on the lives and livelihoods of millions of people in Bangladesh and other climate-vulnerable countries, Hasia stated as reported by the outlet. She further claimed that climate change costs Bangladesh 2% of its GDP each year, and this figure could rise to 9% in the coming decades.

Image: AP/PTI