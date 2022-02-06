Last Updated:

Bangladesh PM Hasina Recalls With Gratitude Lata Mangeshkar’s Role In Liberation War

Lata Mangeshkar's demise has created a "great void in the subcontinent's musical arena", PM Sheikh Hasina said as she recalled ‘the empress of music’ with gratitude for her role in the Liberation War of 1971 against Pakistan.

Dhaka: Lata Mangeshkar's demise has created a "great void in the subcontinent's musical arena", Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina said on Sunday, as she recalled ‘the empress of music’ with gratitude for her role in the Liberation War of 1971 against Pakistan.

Mangeshkar, whose voice stirred millions of hearts every day and who will forever be counted as one of India’s greats with an estimated 25,000 songs in an almost eight-decade career, died in Mumbai on Sunday. She was 92.

“I have deep respect and gratitude for Lataji for her role in the Liberation War of Bangladesh. She, along with her fellow Indian artists, contributed immensely towards promoting the cause of Bangladesh,” a Bangladesh government press release said.

