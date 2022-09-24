Bangladesh PM Hasina Says Rohingyas Affecting Nation's Economy; Seeks UN's Effective Role

Rohingya refugees are seriously affecting Bangladesh's economy, environment, security, as well as socio-political stability, said Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina while urging the United Nations to take an "effective role" in resolving this issue. She made these comments during her speech to the 77th session of the United Nations General Assembly. “Prolonged presence of Rohingyas in Bangladesh has caused serious ramifications on the economy, environment, security and socio-political stability,” she said.

According to PM Hasina, who is also in New York for the UNGA, the uncertainty surrounding the repatriation has caused widespread dissatisfaction throughout the nation, and cross-border organised crime, including drug and people trafficking, is on the rise.

Repatriation of Rohingyas has become difficult, says PM Hasina

She further highlighted that despite talks with Naypyidaw and the UN, "not a single Rohingya" was returned to their ancestral homeland throughout the five years of the Rohingya mass migration from Myanmar to Bangladesh in 2017. She added, “The ongoing political turmoil and arms conflict in the country has made the repatriation of Rohingyas even more difficult. I hope the UN will play an effective role in this regard."

The Bangladesh PM also claimed that the situation could even incite radicalism. She even said that the security and stability of the area as well as beyond may be impacted if the issue continues. “Therefore, in order to gain the trust and confidence of the people at all levels, the United Nations must lead from the front and work to fulfil the expectations of all,” she noted.

Recently, she discussed the matter of Rohingyas during her visit to India, saying that the migrants are a "big burden" on her country and that her administration is currently working with the global community to facilitate their return to their place of origin.

During an interview with ANI, Hasina asserted that the presence of lakhs of Rohingyas in Bangladesh has presented difficulties for her government. It is to mention that during the 73rd UNGA in September 2018, Hasina stated that over 1.1 million Rohingya refugees are currently residing in Bangladesh. She eventually admitted that 7,00,000 Rohingya had left Myanmar in the previous four years, though.

The PM stated that her nation has made an effort to care for the displaced population while keeping the humanitarian component in mind, as per media reports.

(With ANI inputs)

(Image: AP)