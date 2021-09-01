Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina paid tribute to former Indian President Pranab Mukherjee on his first death anniversary on Tuesday, saying that "his contribution to our great liberation fight will never be forgotten."

Hasina said via video conferencing at the 'First Pranab Mukherjee Memorial Lecture' that Mukherjee was a "true friend" of Bangladesh and a great political symbol of the subcontinent.

"He was a true friend of Bangladesh & a great political icon of the sub-continent. I pay my deep homage to the memory of this towering personality on his death anniversary," she said.

The Bangladeshi Prime Minister added that citizens of Bangladesh "gratefully remember his support" and love for the country.

"Pranab da had a deep love for Bangladesh. People of Bangladesh gratefully remember his support. Pranab Mukherjee had enormous respect and deep regards for our Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman," PM Hasina said.

Indian Leaders pay tribute to the former president

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised Pranab Mukherjee by calling him a visionary and a statesman. PM Modi said that over the former president's distinguished public career, his administrative skills and acumen shined through numerous tasks that he took charge of. In a message given out at the first Pranab Mukherjee Memorial Lecture on Tuesday to commemorate the former president's first death anniversary, Modi said that Bharat Ratna Pranab Mukherjee, bestowed with extraordinary intellectual qualities, made outstanding contributions to the nation's prosperity.

"A visionary and a statesman. Shri Pranab Mukherjee was widely respected and admired across the political spectrum. A distinguished Parliamentarian, his speeches and interventions were of the finest quality, reflecting his grasp over a range of diverse issues," PM Modi said.

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu said that 'Pranab Da' has always felt that "democracy is not a gift, but a sacred guide."

Former prime minister Manmohan Singh described Mukherjee as one of the Congress party's most distinguished leaders. "He held several important portfolios in ministries in Government of India, to all positions he occupied, he brought immense wisdom, deep knowledge, extensive experience of public life and leadership skills, spearheading critical decisions of government on a wide range of issues," Singh said.

(With inputs from ANI/PTI, Image: PTI)