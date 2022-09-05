Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina arrived in India on Monday, September 5 for her four-day trip in which she will discuss connectivity, energy, food security, and prospects for trade and investment. Upon her arrival, Bangladesh PM received a grand welcome and greeted Indian dignitaries.

It is worth mentioning that Hasina travelled to New Delhi at the invitation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Furthermore, while she will be in India for days, Hasina’s delegation would include Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen, Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi, Railways Minister Md Nurul Islam Sujan, Liberation War Minister A K M Mozammel Haq, and Mashiur AKM Rahman.

Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina arrives in Delhi as she begins her 4-day visit to India. pic.twitter.com/rXG8EPjIJM — ANI (@ANI) September 5, 2022

#WATCH | Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina arrives in Delhi as she begins her 4-day visit to India. pic.twitter.com/QHgDluxlTE — ANI (@ANI) September 5, 2022

During Hasina’s trip, Bangladesh's foreign minister Momen said on Sunday that seven agreements in the areas of water management, railways, science and technology are expected to be inked between Bangladesh and India. Momen even added that the two leaders will also talk about fuel oil. In addition to this, the Daily Star newspaper reported, citing Momen, "We hope the visit will be a very success. It will help achieve our goals".

According to the Daily Star newspaper report, Bangladesh PM Hasina and PM Modi would discuss priority matters involving, issues relating to border management, combating drug trafficking and human trafficking, investment opportunities, enhanced trade relations, power and energy sector collaboration, water sharing of common rivers, water resources management, and security cooperation.

Bangladesh PM praised the Vaccine Maitri initiative of India

Meanwhile on Sunday, during an exclusive interview with ANI, Sheikh Hasina praised the Vaccine Maitri initiative, which was spearheaded by PM Modi, that witnessed India send millions of doses of the COVID-19 vaccine to Bangladesh and other nations, particularly neighbours.

Bangladesh Prime Minister remarked during the interview that PM Modi's Vaccine Maitri campaign was a very "prudent" move. She said, "I really thank Prime Minister Modi for this initiative, and that way he... you know, contributed vaccines to not only Bangladesh but also some south Asian countries, and it's really very helpful.”

#SheikhHasinaInterview | Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina thanks PM Modi for India’s Vaccine Maitri program, terms evacuation of Bangladesh nationals from war-torn Ukraine by India as a ”friendly gesture”



Watch here - https://t.co/Xg952KhaqN pic.twitter.com/itwr2wnGfK — Republic (@republic) September 4, 2022

PM Sheikh Hasina even praised PM Modi for rescuing Bangladeshi students who, like many Indians, were trapped in Ukraine and its neighbouring nations following the commencement of the Russia-Ukraine War.

It is worth mentioning that Bangladesh and India share a lot of similarities in terms of commerce, language, political history, and religion. The two countries' bilateral relationship has evolved over time into a form of cooperation where potential problems are amicably handled through agreements and successful dialogues.

