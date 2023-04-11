Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina Calls National Daily 'enemy' Of People, Democracy

Bangladesh Premier Sheikh Hasina lashed out at a local news outlet for allegedly exhorting a minor to lie about food scarcity. During a parliamentary session held on Monday, the PM called the daily newspaper, Prothom Alo, "an enemy of the Awami League, democracy, and the people of Bangladesh" which acts under the "cover of darkness". "Those who speak out against corruption are now talking in favour of the people who are convicted in corruption cases," Hasina said, according to Bangla news portal BDNews24.

"A seven-year-old child was encouraged to tell a lie by paying him Tk 10. And that too for a statement like - we need the freedom to ensure meat and rice [food] for everyone. They published his words. It was all done by a popular daily. The name is Prothom Alo, but they act under cover of darkness," she said as MPs tapped their tables in agreement, chanting "shame, shame" in unison.

Bangladesh PM addresses 2007-2008 emergency

Turning back the clock to 2007 and 2008, she criticised Prothom Alo for favouring an unelected government for an interim period and taking advantage of a national emergency. "With a heavy heart, I must say that they never want stability in the country. They were elated when an emergency was declared in 2007. It was then that two newspapers rolled up their sleeves [to achieve their goals]," she continued.

The Awami League President said that the then government only secured 30 seats out of 300 in the 2008 election while her party-led grand alliance won the rest of the seats. "They got only 30 seats (in the 2008 election) and how will they get more? We have gained support from the people through work and this is not our fault. We will continue to work for the people's welfare," Hasina said.