Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina Stresses On Trade, Connectivity To Boost Ties With India

As India and Bangladesh commemorate 'Maitri Diwas' on December 6, Monday, Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina said she believes the relationship between the two nations has reached a new height despite the COVID-19 pandemic. She also reiterated to strengthen the long-standing dynamic partnership between Indian and Bangladesh. "Our relationship is not confined with the treaties, MOUs, but the bilateral ties provide a formal structure of working relations. Today, our relationship has matured taking a dynamic, comprehensive and strategic shape and is based on sovereignty, equality and mutual respect," she said in a video message.

"The relationship between both countries accord a history, culture, language and shared values of secularism, democracy and harmony," she added.

Hasina noted that the relationship between Indian and Bangladesh further attained a new height due to regular interaction between higher officials and politicians. She said both the countries need to switch it to the different way, from people to people contact, trade, business and connectivity. Hasina said these fields have become a significant part but has been obstructed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, she noted that the pandemic has not affected the personal relations shared by the two nations due to excellent cooperation and collaboration with the largest democratic country.

"I believe, together, the two countries and two people will continue to turn over vision into reality," Bangladesh PM reiterated in the video message.

PM Modi looks forward to continuing working with Bangladesh PM

Today India and Bangladesh commemorate Maitri Diwas. We jointly recall and celebrate the foundations of our 50 years of friendship. I look forward to continue working with H.E. PM Sheikh Hasina to further expand and deepen our ties. #मैत्री_दिवस #মৈত্রী_দিবস#MaitriDiwas — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 6, 2021

Earlier in the day, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to the microblogging site and said he looks forward to continuing working with Sheikh Hasina. He said he believes in further expanding and deepening bilateral ties with the neighbouring country.

"Maitri Diwas' is being observed on Monday to mark India recognising the newly-formed country Bangladesh in 1971. Today India and Bangladesh commemorate Maitri Diwas. We jointly recall and celebrate the foundations of our 50 years of friendship," the Indian Prime Minister said on Twitter. "I look forward to continuing working with PM Sheikh Hasina to further expand and deepen our ties," he added.

Apart from PM Modi, Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi also took to Twitter and India was one of the first countries to establish bilateral diplomatic ties with Bangladesh on December 6, 1971. It is worth mentioning during the visit of PM Modi to Dhaka in March this year, it was decided mutually to commemorate the day as Maitri Diwas (Friendship Day).

Image: PIB/PTI