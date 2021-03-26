Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina Thanks PM Modi; Says 'All Indian Parties United On B'desh'

Thanking India's aid in Bangladesh's Liberation War in 1971, Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina on Friday, said that it was an honour that PM Modi was present in person for the 50th National Day celebrations in Dhaka. Expressing gratitude for India conferring Gandhi peace prize 2020 to the Sheikh Mujibur Rehman, she remembered her late father's incarceration during her nation's Independence struggle. Today marks the 50th anniversary of the 1971 Bangladesh Liberation War, which resulted in the formation of Bangladesh from Pakistan.

PM Sheikh Hasina thanks India

"When Pakistani started attacking people of Bangladesh then Bangabandhu Sheikh declared Independence. He was then taken to jail. We always remember the contribution of India in the war and I am honoured to have PM Modi here in Bangladesh," said Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina. READ | Bangladesh Foreign Minister Momen meets PM Modi, relishes bond between both countries

She added," I thank the govt of India and Modi in particular for awarding Gandhi peace to Sheikh Mujibur Rehman. I extend gratitude to PM Modi and the people of India for being helpful during the pandemic. The two countries have decided to share several diplomatic programs."

Highlighting the strong Indo-Bangladesh ties, she said that all political parties of India are always united on Bangladesh. Terming India Bangladesh's best development partners, she added that 'self-cooperation and contribution by the people of India can never be forgotten'. Prior to Sheikh Hasina's speech, PM Modi had recounted how he had been arrested in India while staging a satyagraha in solidarity with Bangladesh's liberation and slammed the Pakistan Army's war crimes in 1971.

Lauding Indo-Bangla ties, she said, " All political parties of India are always united in one issue and that is being with the people of Bangladesh. We share Historical, cultural, geographical ties. India has sheltered 1 cr Bangladeshis, who fled from Bangladesh because of the atrocities of Pakistan. By the joint operation of both countries, victory was achieved. A notable number of Indian soldiers sacrificed their lives. Self cooperation and contribution by the people of India can never be forgotten."

She added, "Our relation with India escalated with new heights. India has become one of our best development partners. If we move forward hand in hand, development in inevitable."

In our independence war, we always remember the contribution of India. PM Narendra Modi has graced this occasion, being physically present here as a Guest of Honour. We are honoured to have him here: Bangladesh's PM Sheikh Hasina pic.twitter.com/RyyaO92CpN — ANI (@ANI) March 26, 2021

PM Modi's 2-day Bangladesh tour

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is on a two-day visit to Bangladesh to be a part of the neighbouring country's 50th Independence Day, making it the first foreign visit by PM Modi after the outbreak of the Coronavirus / COVID-19 pandemic. PM Modi recieved the invitation to be a part of its 50th Independence Day celebrations and to commemorate the birth centenary of the Father of the Nation of Bangladesh Sheikh Mujibur Rahman from his counterpart Sheikh Hasina, where heads of state from Nepal, Sri Lanka, Bhutan and the Maldives will also be present at the celebration. Incidentally, Bengal goes to polls on Saturday, amid PM Modi's Bangladesh visit.

Alongside participating in the centenary celebrations, PM Modi is also set to hold bilateral consultations with his Bangladesh counterpart where mutiple Memorandum of Understandings (MoU) are expected to be signed. He will also visit Jeshoreshwari Kali Temple in Ishwaripur area of Shyamnagar and Matua community's Shri Harichand temple at Orakandi Thakurbari on Saturday. Modi is set to spend time with the family of Harichand Thakur, founder of the Matua community in 1812 - this move gains significance as the Matua community is a sizeable community in Bengal, which is up for polls.