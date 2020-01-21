Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina To Launch E-passports Distribution

Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is set to launch the distribution of e-passports at an event which is scheduled to be held at the capital's Bangabandhu International Conference Centre on January 22, as reported by an international media outlet. While speaking to the media outlet, Bangladesh Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan, the President and the Prime Minister will be receiving the e-passports first. He further also added that any Bangladesh citizen can apply for it.

According to reports, the delivery of the e-passports will be starting in regional offices by the end of 2020 and the services will expand in phases. Asaduzzaman further reportedly said that machine-readable passports will also remain valid. 48- page and 64-page e-passports will be issued by the Department of Immigration and Passports and they will reportedly be valid for five-years and ten-years respectively.

This new initiative by the Bangladesh government comes in the wake of more than one passport being illegally issued against one person in the absence of a database of fingerprints of citizens. The decision also comes less than a decade after Bangladesh switched from manual to the machine-readable passport.

Bangladesh on CAA

Sheikh Hasina recently also spoke about the new citizenship law in India. In an interview to a media outlet, she said the law aims to fast-track citizenship to persecuted religious minorities of Bangladesh, Afghanistan and Pakistan were "not necessary". She further also maintained that the Citizenship Amendment Act and the National Register of Citizens are India's internal affairs.

A lot of immigration from Bangladesh, and erstwhile East Pakistan, has happened since the time of Independence of countries in the subcontinent from British imperial rule. Over the past few decades, predominantly Hindu Bengalis have fled Bangladesh into India claiming discrimination and religious persecution in the Muslim-majority nation. There are concerns in Dhaka that once NRC identifies illegal immigrants, New Delhi might push to repatriate them to their home country, something India has assured isn't on the cards.

