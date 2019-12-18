The Debate
The Debate
Bangladesh PM Hasina Says Conspiracies Of Pakistani Forces Will 'never Succeed'

Rest of the World News

Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on December 17 said that the conspiracies of the 'collaborators' of occupation forces in Pakistan will never succeed.

Bangladesh PM

Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on December 17 said that her country 'will remain above Pakistan' and the conspiracies of the 'collaborators' of occupation forces in Pakistan will never be allowed to be successful. According to Bangladesh PM, it is the forces that 'still love Pakistan' who are still out to 'foil Bangladesh's hard-earned independence' and try to turn the country into a 'failed state'. 

"The collaborators of the Pakistani occupation forces and those who still love Pakistan are out to foil Bangladesh's hard-earned independence and turn the country into a failed state. But we will not allow their conspiracies to be successful," local news quoted Hasina as saying while speaking at a discussion at Bangabandhu International Conference Centre, organised by Awami League. 

Read - Twelve Bangladeshis Arrested For Illegal Stay In Palghar

Hasina also the President of Awami League recalled the time when Bangladesh fought and won the Liberation War against Pakistan and said that her government's goal was they 'will remain above Pakistan'. Bangladesh PM wants her nation to be above Pakistan in all aspects including economic, social, and cultural fronts. According to Hasina, Bangladesh is in a better position than 'everybody else' and it 'must keep up the success'. 

Read - Babul Supriyo Questions CM Mamata Banerjee Over Bangladeshi Infiltrators

Bangladesh to introduce AI courts

Hasina announced on December 7 that the government seeks to introduce virtual courts in the country. Hasina made the announcement while attending the National Judicial Conference 2019 on Saturday. Hasina in her speech reflected on the advantages of the virtual courts which will help in reducing the risk and hassle of displacing the criminals from in and out of the jail. She said, “I do not want others to wait [for justice] for years, the way I had to while bearing the pain of losing their kith and kin. Everyone should get justice and shelter of law that are described in our Constitution.''

Read - Cong Leader Ashok Chavan Recalls Indira Gandhi's Contribution In Bangladesh Liberation War

Read - Bangladesh Asks For List Of Illegal Migrants In India, Ready To Take Them Back

(With ANI inputs)

