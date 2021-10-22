Bangladesh Police Nabs Iqbal Hossain, Man Suspected Of Placing Quran At Durga Puja Pandal

A day after identifying the main suspect who had placed a copy of the Quran at Nanua Dighir Par puja mandap on October 13 that led to the communal violence in Bangladesh's Comilla, accused Iqbal Hossain was arrested from Cox’s Bazar of Shugandha beach area, reported Dhaka Tribune citing a statement by Comilla Superintendent of Police (SP) Faruk Ahmed. According to the report, the 35-year-old Hossain was arrested late on Thursday and was immediately sent to Cumilla.

Earlier on Wednesday, the Bangladesh Police had identified the now arrested prime suspect through CCTV footage. In the CCTV footage, it was seen that Iqbal took the Quran from a mosque and walked to the Puja venue. He was later seen walking away with the Hindu God Hanuman’s club in his hand from the puja mandap.

Bangladesh Police's swift action and Government's promise

The breakthrough of arresting the prime suspect came a few days after several organizations around the world raised their voice against the brutality of the Hindu community in Bangladesh. At least six people lost their lives including two Hindu devotees and several other who sustained critical injuries after an angry mob attacked Hindu temples during Durga Puja celebrations. Hindu organizations in the US, Australia issued strong statements extending their support to minorities in Bangladesh. Meanwhile, the Religious Freedom body- USCIRF had also criticised the attacks and demanded the Sheikh Hasina-led Government to ensure the security of Hindus and minorities.

As soon as violence broke out in several parts of the country, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina had promised to hold perpetrators responsible and take action against the brutality. The country's home minister Asaduzzaman Khan had acknowledged that the attacks were pre-planned by a vested group to disturb the communal harmony of the country. Bangladesh Secretary of Information & Research, Central Executive Committee Awami League, Dr Salim Mahmud, had claimed that Sheikh Hasina-led Government is very serious about the matter and that they are not against ISKCON after the organization's Twitter handles went unavailable.

Violence in Comilla

The violence claimed the lives of at least four innocents while several others received critical injuries during attacks on Puja venues in Hajiganj on October 13, whereas, two days later, attacks on Hindu temples in Naokhali took the lives of two more persons, reported Dhaka Tribune. On Tuesday, October 19, Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal, the Home Minister, said that the attacks on Durga Puja arcades were 'pre-planned' and aimed at destroying communal harmony in the country.