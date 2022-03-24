Bangladesh: Protest Erupts In Dhaka For Global Recognition Of Genocide By Pakistan In 1971

Remembering the killings by the Pakistan Army in Bangladesh in 1971 in which thousands of people, including innocent women and children were butchered, large number of citizens in Dhaka on Thursday protested in front of the National Museum in Shahbag. The protest was organised by Bangladesh Conscious Citizens Committee (BCCC), commemorating Genocide Remembrance Day. Prominent faces like Muktijoddha Professor Dr Neemchand Bhowmik were also a part of the protest.

Leaders and participants demanded international recognition of this genocide or Operation Searchlight- a planned military pacification carried out by the Pakistani Army. They also demanded an apology by the Pakistan Government and a trial of Pakistani War Criminals immediately. The protest was addressed among others by political analyst FF Major General M A Sikder, Co-Convenor F F M D Salauddin, Member Secretary and Chairman of Bangladesh Bharat Sampriti Parishad FF Fazle Ali, Journalist Basudeb Dhar, Secretary-General of Bangladesh Bharat Sampriti Parshad FF Mehidi Hasan Chowdhury, HBCUP leader Nirmal Chatterjee, and Professor Sadia Sharmin.

1971 Bangladesh Genocide

On March 26, 1971, the Pakistani Army had launched a horrifying military invasion named "Operation Searchlight" to suppress Bengali calls for self-determination. The Pakistan military deliberately attacked hundreds of thousands of Bangladeshi civilians. Human rights group claims the atrocities inflicted by Pakistani forces in 1971 are considered one of the worst mass atrocities in history, making it the largest genocide since the Holocaust. During the nine-month-long Bangladesh Liberation War, members of the Pakistan Armed Forces, along with pro-Pakistani Islamist militias from Jamaat-e-Islami, killed around 300,000 and 3,000,000 people and raped more than three lakh Bengali women. Over 10 million people were forced to leave Bangladesh and go to India to seek shelter.

The actions against women were strongly supported by the Islamic religious leaders of Pakistan, who then declared that women were goniometer maal, meaning Bengali women were "public property". The conflict further escalated and around 10 million people fled their homeland to seek refuge in neighbouring India. Of 70 million people living in the country, 30 million civilians were internally displaced, and the war also triggered ethnic violence between Bengalis and Urdu-speaking Biharis.

