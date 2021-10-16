Bangladesh Puja Udjapan Parishad To Protest Against Recent Violence Targeting Minorities

The Bangladesh Puja Udjapan Parishad has stated that on October 16, they will lead a demonstration against the violence and vandalism directed at the Hindu community during the Durga Puja celebrations. The Daily Star reported the statement saying that a protest will take place at 4:00 p.m. in Shahbagh crossroads. Communal troops attacked puja mandaps and homes in Chattogram, Noakhali, and Kishoreganj, according to the Bangladesh Puja Udjapan Parishad in the same statement. It harshly criticised the events and asked that those responsible be held accountable.

Despite rigorous monitoring by law enforcement officers to ensure safe Durga Puja celebrations, the Hindu community was attacked in several locations on October 15. According to The Daily Star, rioting and vandalism were reported in various regions across Bangladesh. Communal violent criminals stabbed a man to death at a temple in Noakhali, as well as idols, houses, and shops belonging to the Hindu community.

Asaduzzaman Khan, the Home Minister, stated that individuals responsible for the incidents would be prosecuted. When asked if they knew who was responsible for the violence in Cumilla on October 13, he answered, "We don't know. An investigation is currently underway. We're optimistic that we'll be able to find them. Law enforcement agencies are also on high alert in the event of a subsequent incident," The Daily Star reported.

Processions brought out to condemn the incident in Cumilla resulted in violence

Following Juma prayers, processions were brought out to condemn the incident in Cumilla on October 13, which resulted in the violence. Around 2:30 p.m. in Noakhali, attackers from a procession of tens of thousands rushed the Bijoya Durga Temple on College Road in Begumganj. At one point, the mob assaulted and stabbed Jatan Kumar Saha, 38, a member of the temple governing committee's executive committee. The Daily Star said that he later died in Noakhali Sadar Hospital.

Five persons have been slain in Jatan as a result of the violence that erupted in numerous locations after claims that "the Holy Quran was desecrated" in Cumilla. In Hajiganj, Chandpur, four of them were slain in fights between a mob and law enforcement officers. At least 10 Hindu temples and over 50 Hindu stores were attacked and vandalised on College Road, DB Road, Bank Road, Chowmuhoni, Chowmuhoni Dakkhin Bazar, Radha Madhab Temple, and Ram Thakur Ashram in Noakhali, according to Gowtam Saha, a Hindu Community leader of Begumganj, ANI reported.

Security around the national mosque had previously been tightened up, with members of the RAB, BGB, and several intelligence services deployed alongside police to prevent any untoward incidents. Meanwhile, police in Hajiganj, Chandpur, filed two cases against five to six identified people and 2,000 unidentified people on Thursday night in connection with attacks on a puja mandap and clashes between zealots and law enforcement officers, according to Abdur Rashid, officer-in-charge of Hajiganj Police Station.

(With inputs from ANI)

Image: PujaParishad.BD@Facebook