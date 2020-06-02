Bangladesh Reports First Death In Rohingya Refugee Camp From COVID-19

A man in Bangladesh's refugee camp became the first Rohingya to die from the coronavirus outbreak, stoking fears among authorities that the pandemic could spread even more in the highly unhygienic settlements. According to reports, the 71-year-old man died on May 31 but it was not until last night that the cause of the death was confirmed. The man was among the 29 refugees in the camp who tested positive for the virus so far.

The man was living in Kutupalong, one of the largest camps in Cox's Bazar which houses nearly 6,00,000 refugees. A Bangladeshi health official while talking to the press informed that the man died at an isolation center and was buried the same day. The official further said that they are trying to trace people who were in contact with the man before he lost his life. According to the United Nations, more than 1 million refugees have taken shelter in Bangladesh escaping persecution in Myanmar.

COVID-19 outbreak

The coronavirus outbreak has stirred a new fear among experts who feel the chances of community transmission in the camps are highly possible because of sanitization problems. According to figures by Johns Hopkins University, Bangladesh has recorded 52,445 confirmed coronavirus cases so far, of which 709 people have lost their lives. Meanwhile, the world has recorded more than 6.2 million cases and over 3,76,000 deaths.

(Image Credit: AP)

