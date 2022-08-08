Bangladesh Seeks China's Cooperation To Repatriate Rohingya Refugees To Myanmar

Bangladesh, on Sunday, asked China for cooperation to send back Rohingya refugees to Myanmar. This request came at the time when the Foreign Minister of China, Wang Yi, was visiting Bangladesh. The Chinese Foreign Minister vowed to improve commercial relations, investment and infrastructure development. The Chinese minister landed in Dhaka on Saturday evening and met Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen. Before his departure on Sunday morning, the leaders spoke about both domestic and international matters, Bangladesh's junior foreign affairs minister Shahriar Alam stated.

It is pertinent to mention that a November 2017 deal to repatriate nearly 700,000 Rohingya Muslim refugees who had escaped violence in Myanmar in August of that year was mediated by China using its influence in that country. The refugees rejected efforts to have them returned because they were afraid of danger in Myanmar, which was made worse by the military coup last year.

Alam stated that China has promised to continue working to address the Rohingya situation and cited Yi as adding that the problems within Myanmar were disturbing not just Bangladesh but also other nations. Alam added, “Our foreign minister strongly reiterated that Chinese cooperation is needed. China has progressed on resolving the Rohingya issue and we need the situation to come to an end”, The Associated Press reported.

China-Bangladesh ties

Bangladesh has close ties with China, which is a significant trading partner that mostly deals in raw commodities. In Bangladesh, there are over 500 Chinese enterprises operating. China is participating in all of the nation's major infrastructure projects, including motorways, river tunnels, seaports, and its biggest bridge across the river Padma, which cost $3.6 billion to construct.

According to Ihsanul Karim, the presidential press secretary, Yi informed PM Hasina on Sunday during a courtesy call that his nation views Bangladesh as a "strategic development partner" and will keep supporting it.

Alam also noted that Yi promised to increase the percentage of Bangladeshi goods and services that may enter Chinese markets duty-free to 99%. He stated that China would shortly provide Bangladesh with a list of the goods and services eligible for duty-free access.

Four agreements, as well as memorandums of understanding on disaster management, infrastructure, and cultural exchanges, were inked or renewed between Bangladesh and China on Sunday.

In addition to this, Yi's visit was crucial for both nations, according to analyst Munshi Faiz Ahmad, a former Bangladeshi ambassador to Beijing. “To resolve the Rohingya crisis Bangladesh needs support from China. This visit will help strengthen the bilateral relations,” Ahmad told The Associated Press.

(Image: AP)