Bangladesh Temple Attacks: ISKCON Reaches Out To UN Chief; Demands Global Condemnation

After a spate of attacks on Hindu religious temples, including the ISKCON temple in Bangladesh, the organisation has reached out to the United Nations. In a letter dated October 16, ISKCON temple Vice-President Radharamn Das has requested UN Chief Antonio Guterres to issue a condemnation and send a UN delegation to Bangladesh. Das has requested the UN chief to take quick action.

In his letter, the ISKCON Vice-President has highlighted that Hindus in Bangladesh survived multiple times. In addition, the ISKCON VP has also condemned the global silence surrounding the issue and claimed that the world has ditched the minorities living in Bangladesh.

"Unfortunately the cycle of violence is continuing since nine days and neither UN or UNHRC has issued any statement on it. Last night also, we received news that they burned three villages. The devotees are trying to tell us more but electricity and connection is not there, therefore they are not able to communicate the full story," said Das.

Speaking to Republic TV, Radharamn Das said that United Nations and the United Nations Human Rights Commission is supposed to stand with the minorities when they are attacked. Apart from the UN, the ISKCON has also reached out to Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi and urged him to talk to his Bangladeshi counterpart. Moreover, ISKCON devotees have decided to protests against the violence across the world, especially in front of prominent places like the White House and the United Nations.

ISKCON Temple and devotees 'violently attacked' during Dussehra celebrations

Devotees at an ISKCON temple in the Noakhali area were violently attacked by a mob, during which many devotees suffered injuries and the temple property was damaged. Sharing pictures of the vandalised temple, ISKCON said there was significant damage to property and that the condition of a devotee, who was allegedly attacked with a dagger, remains critical.

The sculpture of ISCKON founder AC Bhaktivedanta Swami Probhupad's sculpture was also burnt down by the goons, it said. The temple authority has appealed to the Bangladesh government to ensure the safety of all Hindus and bring the perpetrators to justice. The violence took place inspite of Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's assurance of strict action against the perpetrators of communal violence.