Bangladesh Thanks India For Gandhi Peace Prize To Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rehman

A day after the government of India conferred the Gandhi Peace Prize for the year 2020 on Bangladesh's 'Father of the Nation' Sheikh Mujibur Rahman posthumously, the neighbouring nation on Tuesday released a statement expressing deep gratitude. The statement released by the Bangladesh Foreign Ministry in Dhaka acknowledged India's move as "an honour for Bangladesh."

It is an honour for Bangladesh: Foreign Ministry

"It is an honour for Bangladesh and its people for the Father of the Nation to be bestowed with this prestigious award (Gandhi Peace Prize). The award is also a befitting tribute to the ever-deepening Bangladesh-India relations," the ministry's statement read. Sheikh Mujibur Rahman played a vibrant role in the Civil war that led to the independence of Bangladesh from Pakistan on March 26, 1971, whereafter he was first made the Prime Minister of the country. He is known as Bangladesh's 'Father of the Nation'.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also acknowledged that "Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rehman was one of the greatest leaders of our subcontinent. 2020 marked the birth centenary of Bangabandhu. He remains an icon of indomitable courage and the tireless struggle for his millions of admirers."

Gandhi Peace Prize 2020 has been conferred on Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, one of the greatest leaders of our subcontinent. Year 2020 marked the birth centenary of Bangabandhu. He remains an icon of indomitable courage and tireless struggle for his millions of admirers. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 22, 2021

Bangladesh will be hosting a 10-day-event celebrating 50 years of Independence. The celebrations have started from March 17 and PM Modi is slated to travel to Bangladesh on March 25-26 where he will also be a part of the celebrations on the birth anniversary of the nation's founding father Sheikh Mujibur Rehman. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar referring to PM Modi's Bangladesh visit was quoted by PTI as saying that "This visit is in connection with the commemoration of three epochal events - Mujib Borsho, the birth centenary of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman; 50 years of the establishment of diplomatic ties between India and Bangladesh; and 50 years of Bangladesh's war of liberation."

Meanwhile, the recipients of the prestigious award in the past include Dr. Gerhard Fischer, Federal Republic of Germany; Ramakrishna Mission; Dr. Nelson Mandela, former President of South Africa; Chandi Prasad Bhatt & Indian Space Research Organisation among others.

(Credit: Narendra Modi/@Shuvckc/Twitter/AP)