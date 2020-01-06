Bangladesh: Thousands Protest After College Student Raped In Dhaka

Bangladesh witnessed more than 1,000 students and activists gather at a public university campus and protest after a second-year student was raped. According to reports, protesters gathered and held hands, shouted slogans and marched through the university campus. The victim was rescued and taken to the Dhaka Medical College hospital on December 5.

A heinous crime

The police said that the second-year student was on her way to a friend's house after getting off from the university bus on December 5. They further added that after getting off the bus, she was grabbed by someone from behind and then taken to an isolated place, where she was attacked by the perpetrators.

According to reports, both students and activists were protesting for the arrest of the people who were responsible for such a heinous crime alongside demanding safety for women. A few protesters were seen carrying placards that talked about wanting the highest punishment for the perpetrators and a few talked about wanting things such as justice and zero tolerance for a crime such as rape.

Anti-rape Chilean protest song

Female members of the Turkish Parliament recently sang the anti-rape Chilean protest song in the Parliament to protest against femicide. According to unofficial data compiled by an advocacy group, men were responsible for taking the lives of 440 women in the year 2018. During Las Tesis protest, named after the Chilean feminist collective, nearly seven demonstrators were detained in Istanbul.

It was the protests in Chile that inspired a song and dance called 'The rapist is you' prompting rallies in several other countries. Reportedly, more such marches were planned on December 15 in Izmir and Istanbul. On December 14, nearly eight members of the Turkish parliament's main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP) pounded on the tables in the premises in Ankara. The MP's also sang the Turkish version of the song, while other colleagues held at least 20 pictures of the faces of women who are reportedly said to be killed due to domestic violence.

