Bangladesh Allows Rohingya Children To Have Formal Education

Bangladesh confirmed that it will lift restrictions on education for young Rohingya refugees after several reports claiming the government denied meaningful formal education to Rohingya children in refugee camps. Bangladesh’s Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen reportedly said that the government want them to have education not a lost generation of Rohingya.

The United Nations and humanitarian community lauded the decision calling it a positive step and a clear indication of the commitment by the government of Bangladesh to ensure access to learning for Rohingya children and adolescents.

“In line with the government’s decision, the education sector for the humanitarian response in Cox’s Bazar now plans to pilot the introduction of the Myanmar curriculum in the Rohingya refugee camps starting in April,” said the organisation in a statement.

“The use of the Myanmar curriculum will be expanded to other grades in a phased manner,” it added.

Limitations on humanitarian group

Earlier, the Human Rights Watch had documented the government’s effort to block the aid groups from providing formal education to the Rohingya children living in refugee camps of Cox’s Bazar district. According to the report, the government prohibited humanitarian groups to build permanent schools in the camps, insisting that the refugees will return to Myanmar.

Read: Republic Day 2020: Bangladesh Extends Greeting Recalling 'historic Bond'

Government’s firm stand on this issue forced the aid groups to open ‘learning centres’ built with temporary bamboo structures. Human Rights Watch recommended the Bangladesh government to lift educational restrictions saying it violates Rohingya refugee children’s right to education without discrimination. It requested the government to allow them to access formal education in Bangla language, secondary education, and Bangladeshi curriculum.

Read: Bangladesh To Host Zimbabwe For Multi-format Series In February-March

The New York-based NGO had advised the government to allow aid groups to build adequate permanent brick-and-mortar school buildings in the refugee camps and make sure it is accessible to both Rohingya refugee children and Bangladeshi children from local communities. The human rights organisations had also suggested the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) and other humanitarian education sector working in Cox’s Bazar to review and revise education planning for Rohingya refugees to be in line with their right to education.

Read: Republic Day: BSF Exchange Sweets With Border Guards Of Bangladesh At Fulbari Crossing

Read: Bangladesh Coach Domingo Accuses Pakistan Of Preparing Average Pitches For T20s