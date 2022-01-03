Bangladesh: Unidentified Miscreants Hang Raw Beef On Doors Of 3 Hindu Temples; FIR Filed

Nearly three months after a mob of at least 500 people attacked the ISKCON temple in Bangladesh, the country has again hit headlines for desecrating three Hindu temples. Citing the reports of Daily Star newspaper, news agency PTI said that beef packed in polythene bags were found hanging on the doors of three Hindu temples and a house in Gendukuri village of Lalmonirhat. Evidently, all three incidents were reported in the Hatibandha Upazila district in the early hours of Friday. As the news garnered national media attention, the local media outlet reported that the minority Hindu community in Bangladesh started a widespread protest seeking the arrest of culprits behind the "intolerable" incident.

Four complaints filed with Hatibandha Police Station

As per the newspaper, at least four complaints were filed with Hatibandha Police Station over the matter. The report said that the protest soon sparked in other areas of the country where Hindu community members chanted slogans against the government and the wrongdoers. More than a hundred people were also gathered at the Sri Sri Radha Govinda temple in the village, demanding the arrest of the culprits involved in the incident, reported the Daily Star newspaper. Meanwhile, while speaking to the local newspaper, Dilip Kumar Singh, president of Hatibandha Upazila Puja Udjapan Parishad, said he saw the raw beef in polythene bags that were hung over the doors of Gendukuri Camp Para Sri Sri Radha Govinda Mandir, Gendukuri Kuthipara Kali Mandir, Gendukuri Battala Kali Mandir and Monindranath Barman's house.

According to Singh, he informed the villagers following which, the local administration swung into action. "Police have assured us that the culprits will be arrested," Dilip said, adding that the incident could be linked to the local union Parishad polls held on December 26. Meanwhile, Hatibandha Police Station Officer-in-Charge Ershadul Alam said they were investigating the incident. "All involved will be brought to book," he was quoted by the paper.

Bangladesh decries 'cooked-up stories' on violence

It is worth mentioning the recent incident came nearly three months after a mob of at least 500 people attacked the ISKCON temple during the Durga Puja celebrations. Furthermore, attacks were carried out on Puja venues in Hajiganj on October 13. Later on October 15, attacks on Hindu temples in Naokhali took the lives of two more people. However, the Bangladesh Government described the reports on violence a 'propaganda' and said 'only six people died during recent violence, out of which 4 were Muslims'. The statement also clarified that the miscreant who had left the Holy book of the Quran at the foot of the deity in the temple was a 'drug addict'.

(With inputs from PTI)

(Image: AP)