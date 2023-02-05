Bangladeshi Man Facilitating Illegal Entry Of Fellow Nationals, Rohingyas Into India, Arrested

A Bangladeshi man, living here allegedly without a passport and visa and facilitating the illegal entry of other fellow nationals and Rohingyas into India, has been arrested, police said Sunday.

Mohammed Kamrul, a resident of Bangladesh's Khulna district, was arrested late on Saturday evening from the Naee Basti locality under the Kotwali police station area, they said.

Senior Superintendent of Police Shailesh Kumar Pandey said on a tip-off from the Army that a Bangladeshi national was coming from Agra, a trap was laid and arrested.

"Kamrul used to take Rs 40,000 from Bangladeshi nationals and Rohingya to help them cross India's border and reach different cities," Pandey said.

The police official claimed that Kamrul also used to help those illegally crossing India's border get fake Aadhaar and voter ID cards. A mobile phone, a Bangladeshi SIM card and an Indian SIM card have been seized from him, the SSP said.

An official at the local Intelligence unit said that in the past four years, around 135 Bangladesh citizens were nabbed.

