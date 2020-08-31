Bangladesh's Beximco Signs COVID Vaccine Deal With India's SII To Ensure Priority Access

Bangladesh's Beximco Pharmaceuticals declared that it is investing in the Serum Institute of India (SII) to ensure Dhaka gets priority access to COVID-19 vaccines being developed by the Indian drug manufacturer, the company said on Friday, August 28.

The deal announced by the Bangladeshi generic drugmaker comes after the country said earlier this month it was ready to hold trials of candidate vaccines being developed by India as both countries seek to curb the coronavirus spread.

In order to produce more than a billion doses of a COVID-19 vaccine for global supply, SII has also partnered with AstraZeneca, the Gates Foundation and the Gavi vaccine alliance, apart from Beximco.

Beximco said in its statement said the investment amount will be treated as an advance and once the vaccine receives regulatory approvals SII will include Bangladesh among the countries that will be the first to receive an agreed quantity of this vaccine from Indian manufacturer on a priority basis. However, the company did not give details about the size of the investment in SII nor the details about vaccines quantity it will receive.

The heads of both companies in its joint statement termed the investment as a 'landmark agreement' that reflects the deep-rooted desire for collaboration between the two countries. They further went on to say that as representatives of the two nations, they can go a long way towards helping to mitigate the health crisis caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The company further said that Beximco would be the exclusive supplier in Bangladesh for the vaccine being developed by SII and the company will discuss with the government the number of doses it wants. Beximco will also secure additional doses to be distributed to the private pay market in Bangladesh, it added.

The Serum Institute of India is the world's largest manufacturer of vaccines by volume and it is currently holding trials for three potential coronavirus vaccines, including one licensed to AstraZeneca by Oxford University.

Meanwhile, Bangladesh has also approved a late-stage trial of a potential coronavirus vaccine developed by China's Sinovac Biotech Ltd in the hope of being a priority recipient for the jab.

COVID-19 sitituion in India and Bangladesh

India has recorded its worst-ever single-day spike of 79,457 new coronavirus cases, taking its total caseload to 3,621,245, with 960 fatalities reported on Sunday, the country's death toll now stands at 64,617 with 2,774,801 recoveries. The five most affected states by the total tally of cases are Maharashtra with 780,689 cases, Tamil Nadu with 415,590 cases, Andhra Pradesh with 414,164 cases, Karnataka with 327,076 cases, and Uttar Pradesh with 225,632 cases. Delhi has recorded 2,024 coronavirus cases, taking its tally to 1,73,390.

Meanwhile, Bangladesh has recorded a total of 310,822 coronavirus cases with 4,248 deaths and 201,907 recoveries according to the latest figures shared by worldmeter.

