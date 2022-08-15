Bangladesh's Flag Insulted, Hoisted Using Broom At Pak-owned Habib Bank In Sylhet: Report

The Bangladeshi national flag was allegedly "insulted" at the Pakistan-owned Habib Bank Limited in Sylhet - a city located in eastern Bangladesh. According to reports, the national flag was hoisted using a broom, instead of a pole, on National Mourning Day, which the country marks on August 15. Locals immediately objected when they saw this, prompting the bank's security staff to remove the flag. However, the act triggered widespread protests on social media even after the flag was taken down, The Daily Star reported.

Citizens of Bangladesh have requested prompt punishment for the disrespectful behaviour committed by a Pakistan-owned bank on the country's National Mourning Day. However, Habib Bank has not yet released any statement regarding the incident. According to the report, the phone number for Mujahidul Islam Bhuiyan, manager of the bank's Sylhet branch, could not be reached despite calling the hotline. Meanwhile, later in the evening on Monday, the national flag was flown at half-mast on a pole by officials of Habib Bank.

Sylhet city administration probing the incident

According to reports, Mezbah Uddin, an executive magistrate, and the assistant commissioner of the Sylhet District Administration visited the Habib Bank branch in Sylhet once the incident came to the light. Meanwhile, Md Mojibur Rahman, Sylhet Deputy Commissioner, claimed that the assistant commissioner visited the exact location but did not find the national flag in a "deplorable condition". "However, we are taking swift action in this regard. I have spoken to the manager of Habib Bank's Sylhet branch and asked him to give a written explanation in this regard. We will take legal action after receiving his explanation," Rahman told The Daily Star.

About Bangladesh's National Mourning Day

It is pertinent to mention here that Bangladesh observes National Mourning Day on August 15 to commemorate and express sorrow for the horrific killing of the country's first President, Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, in 1975. Rehman, also known as "Bangabandhu," was the founder of Bangladesh and the leader of East Pakistan's independence fight against West Pakistan. According to reports, a group of the armed forces assassinated Rahman, his wife, and at least 12 members of his family on August 15, 1975, at his Dhanmondi residence in Dhaka. The tragedy was only survived by his two daughters who were abroad, the incumbent Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and her sister Sheikh Rehana.

