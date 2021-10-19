Bangladesh's Mortaza Disappointed With Communal Violence; Upset Over Side's T20 WC Loss

Former Bangladesh skipper Mashrafe Mortaza on Monday expressed disappointment over the ongoing communal tension in his country along with the side's defeat against Scotland. Scotland on Sunday defeated Bangladesh by 6 wickets to advance to the second position in Group B of the preliminary stage of the World Cup.

Expressing disappointment, Mashrafe Mortaza took to Twitter and shared a burning photo of the communal violence in Bangladesh. Mortaza wrote that he had never wanted this version of Bangladesh and his country had suffered two losses - one in the communal violent clashes and the other being the defeat of the cricket team in the T20 World Cup opener. He also prayed for those who lost their lives in violence.

কাল দুইটা হার দেখেছি,

একটা বাংলাদেশ ক্রিকেট দল, যেটায় কষ্ট পেয়েছি।

আর একটি পুরো বাংলাদেশের, যা হৃদয় ভেঙ্গে চুরমার করেছে।



এ লাল সবুজ তো আমরা চাইনি

কতো কতো সপ্ন,কতো কষ্টার্জিত জীবন যুদ্ধ এক নিমিষেই শেষ।



আল্লাহ আপনি আমাদের হেদায়েত দিন। pic.twitter.com/gYEwWLsVEj — Mashrafe Bin Mortaza (@ImMashrafe02) October 18, 2021

Communal Violence in Bangladesh

Devotees at an ISKCON temple in Bangladesh's Noakhali area were violently attacked by a mob, during which a devotee lost his life, and several others suffered injuries. The temple property was also damaged. Sharing pictures of the vandalised temple, ISKCON had said that there was significant damage to property and informed about the condition of a devotee being critical.

The attacks came under a series of communal attacks in Bangladesh during the Durga Puja celebrations. At first, at least three people were killed while 60 others were injured in multiple cases of communal violence during the Durga Puja festivities in Bangladesh's Chandpur Hajiganj Upazila. Reports stated that violence broke out on Wednesday, October 13 when devotees were celebrating Durga Puja, a widely celebrated religious festival of the Hindu community in Bangladesh.

Reacting to this, people from Bangladesh as well in India have started protesting such incidents. A large number of protestors gathered in the national capital on Sunday to protest against the brutal attack on the devotees in the ISKCON temple in Bangladesh. The protestors were simmering in anger against the continued incidents of communal violence against the minority communities in Bangladesh and demanded stringent action from the Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. People in Kolkata also set a demonstration condemning the brutal attack on ISKCON in Bangladesh.

As per MoS Home Nisith Pramanik, the Centre has expressed concern over the incidents of violence against Druga puja processions and Hindu temples in Bangladesh. While the Sheikh Hasina-led government has assured that it is investigating the matter, the Indian High Commission will also hold discussions to raise concerns with the Bangladesh government soon.

(Image: PTI/@ImMashrafe02/Twitter/@T20WorldCup/Twitter)