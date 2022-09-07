Bangladesh's PM Grants Scholarships To Descendants Of Indian Soldiers Killed In 1971 War

During her ongoing visit to India, Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Wednesday hailed India for the "unparalleled gesture of friendship" during the liberation war in 1971. Addressing a press conference in New Delhi, she also extended her gratitude to the Indian government and people for providing empathy, shelter and resources during Bangladesh's fight for freedom. Meanwhile, PM Hasina also stated that the youths of both nations must interact more frequently and develop a sense of connection to their shared history as they would be future leaders.

Further, she also spoke about the Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Student scholarships for the kin of 1971 Bangladesh Liberation war martyrs. "The scholarships to 100 students each of class 10 & 12, is a homage to Indian heroes who made supreme sacrifice for our cause," Hasina added. Meanwhile, the visiting leader also paid her tributes to Indian soldiers who laid their lives during the Bangladesh liberation war in 1971.

"It's an honour for us to remember Indian brothers & war veterans who sacrifice their lives for our independence & sovereignty," the Bangladeshi Prime Minister noted. She also noted the close connections between New Delhi and Dhaka and expressed her happiness at visiting India, particularly in light of the country's role in the liberation struggle. While reiterating that India is Bangladesh's most significant neighbour, PM Hasina also commended the success of the "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav" as India celebrated its 75th anniversary of independence.

PM Hasina along with EAM Jaishankar felicitate kin of Indian soldiers

Earlier on Wednesday, PM Hasina along with the Indian Foreign Minister S Jaishankar felicitated descendants of Indian soldiers who gave their supreme sacrifice during the war in 1971. Speaking to the media, EAM Jaishankar echoed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's statement where he said Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman is also India's national hero. "Both countries have commissioned a biopic on him (Bangabandhu) which is nearing completion. The liberation war of 1971 continues to inspire our bilateral relationship," Jaishankar added.

Delhi | Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina & Indian EAM S Jaishankar felicitate descendants of Indian soldiers, who lost their lives during the liberation war of Bangladesh in 1971, with Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Student Scholarship pic.twitter.com/iEWEMkPtgK — ANI (@ANI) September 7, 2022

India-Bangladesh relations

It is worth mentioning here that India was the first nation to acknowledge Bangladesh as a separate and independent state, and the two nations forged diplomatic ties as soon as the South Asian nation gained its independence in December 1971. Notably, Bangladesh is currently India's largest trading partner in South Asia, as the bilateral trade between the two nations has grown from USD 9 billion to USD 18 billion in the last five years. Additionally, it has moved up to the fourth-largest export market for India, with exports growing by more than 66% from USD 9.69 billion in 2020–21 to USD 16.15 billion in 2021–22.

Image: ANI