Bangladesh's PM Sheikh Hasina Grooves With Indian Artists At Jaipur Airport | WATCH

Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina grooved with local artists upon arrival at Jaipur airport on Thursday, 8 September. The local artists had gathered at the airport to welcome her. The video was shared by news agency ANI on Twitter. Hasina arrived in India on Monday, September 5 for a four-day visit.

After deboarding the aircraft at the Jaipur airport, Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina greeted the officials who were welcoming her. She then joined the local artists as they were dancing to drum beats. She also posed for a picture with the artists who were dressed in traditional attire. According to ANI, Hasina arrived in Rajasthan to offer prayers at Ajmer Sharif Dargah. Watch the video here:

#WATCH | Rajasthan: Upon her arrival at Jaipur airport earlier today, Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina grooved with the local artists who had gathered there to welcome her. pic.twitter.com/Mk8qf5xDEG — ANI (@ANI) September 8, 2022

It is to mention that Sheikh Hasina arrived in India at the invitation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. During her visit, She held a meeting with PM Narendra Modi and President Draupadi Murmu on September 6. During the meeting, Modi and Hasina expressed satisfaction at the "excellent state" of bilateral ties between the two nations, based on deep historical and fraternal ties and values of democracy and pluralism.

PM Modi holds meeting with Sheikh Hasina

The two leaders spoke about bilateral cooperation across various sectors, including political and security cooperation, water resources defence, border management as well as trade and connectivity. Both the Prime Ministers agreed to collaborate in new sectors, including environment, climate change, cyber security, and space technology. After holding delegation-level talks in Hyderabad House, both the Prime Ministers signed seven Memorandum of Understanding (MoUs) across various sectors including railway, IT and water sharing.

Speaking during the joint press briefing, PM Modi said, "Bangladesh has made remarkable progress under the leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina ji. In the last few years, our mutual cooperation has also increased rapidly in every field. Today, Bangladesh is India's largest development partner and our largest trade partner in the region." He underscored that the bilateral trade between India and Bangladesh is "growing rapidly" and added, "India is the largest market in Asia for Bangladesh's exports." During the joint press briefing, PM Hasina referred to India as a "friend" and added that both the nations have been cooperating with each other.

"India is our friend. Whenever I come here, it is pleasure for me, especially because we always recall the contribution India has made during our liberation war. We have a friendly relationship, we are cooperating with each other," Sheikh Hasina said.

Inputs from ANI

Image: Twitter/@ANI