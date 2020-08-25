Bank Customer Finds An Extra $2.45 Billion In His Account Through Mobile App

A Bank of America customer in Massachusetts opened his account to find a massive cash infusion of $2.45 billion. This happened a few days after Citigroup Inc. made headlines for accidentally sending $900 million to a group of lenders. However, the money was never found there.

Customer finds $2.45 billion in bank account

According to the reports by international media, Bank of America spokesman Bill Halldin said that it was just a display error and nothing more. He added that the display error has been corrected. Psychiatrist Blaise Aguirre, who was the customer reportedly said that he had thought that the bank would discover the error by itself. However, when that did not happen, Aguirre contacted his relationship manager to inquire about the same. The money was showing both on the web as well as his phone's mobile app. After being contacted by Bloomberg, the bank finally fixed the issue.

Reports by international media suggest that this was not the first time that a mishap involving multibillion-dollar and customer accounts took place at the Bank of. Earlier this month, one lender had a temporary display issue due to which some online and mobile banking clients saw inaccurate balances. That mistake, however, wasn't as gainful as Aguirre's $2.45 billion mirage. Their accounts were showing balances of $0.

Earlier, Citigroup sent mistaken payments to the cosmetic giant's Revlon Inc. lenders. Reports by international media suggest that there were people who willingly sent back the funds. However, the bank has been into a legal battle with hedge funds including Brigade Capital Management and HPS Investment Partners, which refuse to return the payments. Lawyer for Brigade and HPS, Benjamin Finestone, reportedly told a judge during proceedings that the firms do not accept that the transfer was done by mistake. Citigroup, for its part, said the funds' actions "threaten the integrity of the administrative agency function and trust in the global banking system".

(Image Credits: Unsplash)