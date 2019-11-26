Bank Of Lisbon Brought Down In One Of World's Biggest Demolitions; Watch Video

The Bank of Lisbon building in Johannesburg was demolished on November 24 after it claimed lives of three firemen in a blaze last year. A structural assessment of the building was done following the massive fire of September 2018. Last week, the Gauteng provincial government, based on the assessment, decided to demolish the 31-storey Bank of Lisbon building and R140 million (around 67 crore INR) was allocated for its demolition.

Threat of collapse

It was one of the biggest demolitions of its kind in the world where 894 kg of explosives were used for a controlled explosion. Bethuel Netshiswinzhe, infrastructure development department head, speaking to local media, said the assessment revealed that the fire had caused severe damage to the slabs of the burnt floor which could have led to a collapse on its own. A competitive bidding process was held for the demolition project and Jet Demolition (Pty) Ltd got the contract to provide implosion service for the project.

Ahead of the demolition, pre-demolition works were completed by the contractor which includes decanting, salvaging, stripping of walls, ceilings and carpets, wrapping of the walls and demolition of basement floor slaps around the main structure core among others. Residents in the affected area were reportedly evacuated and accommodated in Bank City for a duration of up to three hours. The project will be completed, including the clearing of sites, in March next year.

Exclusion zone evacuated

The demolition of the building, situated at 37 Pixley ka Isaka Seme Street, in Johannesburg central, affected several streets due to the closures. It includes Diagonal street, Helen Joseph street, Albertina Sisulu street, Ntemi Piliso street, Commissioner and Pixley ka Isaka Seme streets, and Commissioner and Fraser streets. The exclusion zone includes buildings, rooftops, parking, streets and parks, however, separate pathways have been created for the resident to access their house. As residents are not allowed in the exclusion zone, South African Police Service (SAPS) has been deployed to remove any person or vehicles found in the zone.

(With inputs from Agencies)