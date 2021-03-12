Barbados PM Lauds India For COVID Vaccine Distribution, Says 'gift Of Govt Is Significant'

Barbados Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley on Friday praised India for its efforts in the distribution of the COVID-19 vaccines across the world. She said that the nation understands that merely administering vaccinations to its own citizens would not be sufficient to solve the world's problems.

Lauding India for its 'Vaccine Maitri' initiative, Barbados Prime Minister said that the Indian government's gift (COVID-19 vaccines) is so "significant today". She affirmed, "The one thing that was missing is global coordination in the things that we do to shut down or to coordinate on how we treat the virus and how we distribute vaccines." READ | Covid vaccine Covaxin granted emergency use authorisation; out of 'clinical trial mode'

Mottley added, "If we can do that and that's why the gift of the government and people of India is so significant today because they understand that simply giving their population vaccines will not solve the world's problems in fighting this pandemic." READ | COVID-19: EU approves Johnson & Johnson's one-shot vaccine, aims to vaccinate 200mn people

Barbados Prime Minister lauds PM Modi's leadership during the pandemic

Mottley also applauded PM Modi for helping Barbados in its vaccination drive. She said, "PM Modi @narendramodi made it possible for more than 40K persons in Barbados and tens of thousands elsewhere, to receive their 1st dose of COVISHIELD via VaccineMaitri before receiving his. A genuine demonstration of generosity. Thank you and we wish you continued good health."

Earlier this month, India sent stocks of Covishield and Covaxin vaccines to Afghanistan, Tajikistan, Ghana, Nigeria, Guyana, Guatemala and other countries. India's Vaccine Maitri programme that was started around one-and-a-half-month ago aims to help poor countries amid pandemic has won global praise. In this brief period, the country has delivered around 56 million doses of Oxford-AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine manufactured by the Serum Institute of India (SII) and Bharat Biotech's indigenous vaccine. So far, India has exported the Oxford-AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine manufactured by the Serum Institute of India (SII) and Bharat Biotech's indigenous vaccine to more than 31 countries and will be providing vaccine doses to 46 more countries in the coming days.

(with inputs from ANI)