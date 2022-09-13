Barbados PM Mia Mottley Hails King Charles III, Calls Him 'man Ahead Of His Time'

Days after King Charles III was proclaimed as the new monarch of the United Kingdom, the Barbados Prime Minister described him as a "man ahead of his time." 73-year-old Charles ascended to the throne after his mother and the longest-serving monarch of the UK, Queen Elizabeth II, passed away at the age of 96 on September 8. Barbados PM Mia Mottley praised the King for his environmental views, dedication to youngsters, and recent acknowledgement of the atrocities of slavery.

PM Mottley described King Charles as a "friend of Barbados" and "a man ahead of his time," owing to the latter's strong support for social, political, and environmental causes. “What has stood out for me is his commitment to the environment, to biodiversity, to urban renewal and to architectural integrity. But above all, to create pathways for young people, particularly those who may be at risk and who may not be seen, heard or felt by others in their communities or their families," she stated while speaking at the BBC World Service programme.

Barbados PM Mottley hails late Queen for her achievement

Speaking at the programme, the Barbados Prime Minister also paid tribute to the late Queen. Mottley also recalled Queen's congratulatory message after the Caribbean island became a republic in November 2021. "Very few others have surpassed what she was able to achieve. The stability which she brought to the passage of the United Kingdom from that of an empire to one of the leading developed countries of the world reflects her ability to recognise that change was happening," PM Mottley told BBC.

Barbados removed Queen as its head of state in 2021

It should be noted here that Barbados formally transitioned to a republic and removed Queen Elizabeth as its head of state in 2021. According to reports, Barbados is the first nation in the Caribbean region to remove its monarchy, since Dominica, Guyana, and Trinidad & Tobago became republics in 1970. Notably, Barbados continues to be a member of the 54-member Commonwealth nations even though it no longer has the UK monarch as its head of state. Currently, King Charles is the monarch and head of state of the UK and 14 other nations, collectively referred to as Commonwealth realms, which saw the British Empire invade and conquer regions all over the world for centuries.