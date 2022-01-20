Barbados Prime Minister Mia Mottley Wins General Election For Second Term

The incumbent Prime Minister of Barbados, Mia Mottley, who has been serving the country since 2018, has again won the election on Thursday. According to a report by The Guardian, she won all 30 seats despite several citizens did not cast their votes due to COVID. According to the health ministry, at least 5,600 people who were infected with the COVID virus were facing strict isolation and were barred from reaching the polling stations. Anyone who tests positive on the island of 287,000 people has to wear a tracking bracelet to deter them from breaking quarantine, according to The Guardian.

Notably, Mottley shot to international fame due to her flawless speech at the Climate Summit (COP 26) held last year. She also shot global fame last year after she jettisoned the 95-year-old monarch, Queen Elizabeth II, as the head of state. It is worth mentioning that the eastern Caribbean island of Barbados held a general election after the 11th-hour attempt to stop the poll failed on Tuesday night. The election was held on Wednesday after the high court ruled it had no jurisdiction to postpone the election, which took place amid rising Omicron cases.

Mia Mottley pledged to build at least ten thousand homes

At the time of the campaign, the incumbent Prime Minister promised if her party came in power, they would focus on issues including financial security, nutrition, renewable energy projects and housing. She pledged to build at least ten thousand homes in the next term. While her opponent, Verla De Peiza of the Democratic Labor Party had announced lucrative offers to the citizens including, easing the tax burden for some groups, reducing import duties on certain goods, bolstering credit unions and removing the foreign exchange fee. Despite such lucrative promises, De Peiza was not able to please the voters.

It is worth mentioning Barbados is an eastern Caribbean island and an independent British Commonwealth nation. The island gained independence from the United Kingdom in November 1966 and had announced plans in 2020 to stop being a constitutional monarchy. Last year, the country celebrated becoming a republic for the first time in history. Soon after becoming a republic Mottley made the announcement for the election and appointed Governor-General Sandra Mason as president.

