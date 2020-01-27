The Debate
Barber Uses Fire To Style Customer's Hair, Netizens Comment On 'blazing' Hairdo

Rest of the World News

A TikTok video that shows a barber using fire to style his customer's hair has gone viral on the internet. The 15 seconds video has garnered 13 million views

Written By Ruchit Rastogi | Mumbai | Updated On:
Barber

A bizarre TikTok video that shows a barber using fire to style his customer's hair has gone viral on the internet. The 15 seconds video has garnered 13 million views and starts with the customer sitting on a chair with a pink towel around his shoulder. In the viral video, the barber goes on to set the man's hair on fire and starts to comb his hair with the help of two combs as the fire slowly extinguishes.

Netizens comment on fiery haircut

The fiery incident prompted a few people to comment on the incident. A few even said that the video originated in India whereas a few were concerned if the man sitting on the chair was hurt or not.

 

'The outlet challenge'

A new TikTok challenge dubbed as ‘The outlet challenge’  took the internet by storm. The social media challenge involved people to partially insert their phone chargers in an electric socket. They were required to slide down a penny in the gap remaining between the charger and the socket. The challenge resulted in not just sparks and electrical damage but electrocutions and fires too. It had even led the Massachusetts firefighters to issue an alert.

Published:
