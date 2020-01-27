Barber Uses Fire To Style Customer's Hair, Netizens Comment On 'blazing' Hairdo

A bizarre TikTok video that shows a barber using fire to style his customer's hair has gone viral on the internet. The 15 seconds video has garnered 13 million views and starts with the customer sitting on a chair with a pink towel around his shoulder. In the viral video, the barber goes on to set the man's hair on fire and starts to comb his hair with the help of two combs as the fire slowly extinguishes.

This is an origin story for a hairstyle like mine.pic.twitter.com/gBKrhr1AQH — 𝙹𝚘𝚜𝚑 𝙶𝚛𝚞𝚋𝚋𝚜 (@JoshuaGrubbsPhD) January 27, 2020

Netizens comment on fiery haircut

The fiery incident prompted a few people to comment on the incident. A few even said that the video originated in India whereas a few were concerned if the man sitting on the chair was hurt or not.

Is it weird that I screamed? — Jack Arnal (@DrArnal) January 27, 2020

I saw that at a Japanese flaming grill restaurant... — David J. Ley PhD (@DrDavidLey) January 27, 2020

Once my hair reached the point of no return this is how I'm going down. — Andrew [ˈfeɪvi.ə] (@andcarnivorous) January 27, 2020

yeah, this was not a good idea. — Call of Cthulu was about me. (@GDamnitDerek) January 27, 2020

But why? What did that accomplish? — Many Sad Feelings (@kelmardino) January 27, 2020

This person in Chennai also does this: this: https://t.co/Mg9YNL9o71 — Aishwarya Parikh (@aishparikh) January 27, 2020

OMG that'd damage your hair wouldn't it not? Also How'd that not hurt him o.o — Emsha (@EmmaShosha) January 27, 2020

