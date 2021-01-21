Barbie launches Dr Maya Angelou doll ahead of black history month

Ahead of the Black History Month, fashion doll manufacturers Barbie has announced the launch of a special Dr. Maya Angelou doll. With the Black History month set to begin on February 1, the doll aims to remind people what kids can achieve when they “speak up, stand out, and refuse to be silenced”. Also known as American African history month, the annual occurrence honours the contribution of people of African origin.

Barbie, owned by American toy manufacturers Matell Inc, took to Instagram to make the announcement where it also shared a picture of its upcoming doll. The picture shows the new doll, whose face is "sculpted to Dr Angelou's likeness," wearing a head-wrap, jewellery and floral print dress. It also holds a replica of her 1969 memoir, "I Know Why the Caged Bird Sings," in which the late writer recalls her childhood in the terrifying universe of the rural Jim Crow South.

The Dr Maya Angelou doll is the latest addition to the collection which celebrates women who took risks, changed rules and paved the way for generations of girls to dream bigger than ever before." Previously, it had included NASA mathematician Katherine Johnson, British nurse Florence Nightingale, American tennis player Billie Jean King and Mexican painter Frida Kahlo. In a statement, the toy company said that Dr Maya Angelou was "fitting addition" to the "Inspiring Women" line.

Meanwhile, the latest arrival has got netizens excited. Many have taken to the comment section to express how eagerly were they waiting for it. "Omg this is amazing!. Another reason why we love Barbie," wrote a user. "mg so Awesome!! I LOVE â¤ï¸!! When will she be released to purchase?" added another. Meanwhile, a third wrote, "When is this for sale ??? I need her!!!". Another comment read, "What a beauty! A must-have for sure!"

Who was Maya Angelou?

Maya Angelou was an American poet, memoirist, and civil rights activist. She published seven autobiographies, three books of essays, several books of poetry, and is credited with a list of plays, movies, and television shows spanning over 50 years. She received dozens of awards and more than 50 honorary degrees

