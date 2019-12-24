The Debate
Barge Carrying 600 Gallons Of Diesel Sinks, Ecuador 'concerned' Over Recovery

Rest of the World News

Ecuador's Environment Minister said that the authorities are 'concerned' about the recovery of the sunken barge which was carrying 600 gallons of diesel.

Barge

Raul Ledesma, Ecuador's Environment Minister on December 23 reportedly said that a situation involving a sunken barge in the Galapagos Island which was carrying approximately 600 gallons of diesel is under control. However, he further added that the authorities are 'concerned' about the vessel's recovery. According to international media reports, the barge sank on Sunday after a crane at the La Predial dock of San Cristobal fell while unloading cargo. The crane was taking off a container holding an electricity generator when it feels into the vessel and further causing it to sink. 

Ecuador's navy also tweeted, “Ecuadorian Navy and Galapagos National Park in fuel containment maneuvers due to the collapse of the Orca barge and reduce the risk of environmental." 

READ: Ecuador Oil Minister Carlos Perez Resigns Weeks After Scrapped Fuel Price Hike

Investigation underway

While speaking to an international media outlet, Ledesma said that sunken generator was the source of the oil seen in the water. He further said that the vessel was carrying the fuel for its own operations and it was not transporting fuel. He also that the oils were leaking from the machine that was inside the container and the same oil could be seen leaking in water. Ecuador's navy along with the authorities from the Galapagos National Park placed barriers and hydrocarbon-absorbing cloths around the stricken vessel to further prevent the dispersal of anything that might leak. The attorney general's office reportedly said that the fuel spill could have caused serious effects on the sensitive ecosystem of this protected area. 

READ: Ecuador President Proposes New Finance Reforms After Turmoil

One person was also injured during the incident. Sea iguanas and sea lions had also been reportedly tested following the incident and no bad effects on their health had been reported. Ledesma told the international media outlet that while the situation was under control, authorities are still investigating further and could not afford to relax. He said that the authorities are very concerned about the recovery work of the tanks because there could be a possible spill if it is not done efficiently and swiftly. 

READ: After Ending Protests, Ecuador Faces Dire Economic Outlook

READ: Ecuador: President And Protestors Reach A Deal To End Violent Unrest

Published:
