Australia: Bars, Pubs Turning Into Convenience Stores Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

Stringent measures including complete lockdown in several countries have affected the businesses alike across the globe due to the Coronavirus pandemic. However, the exemption to essential services has forced some non-essential establishments to transform their business model to stay afloat in Australia.

Following the declaration of a pandemic by the World Health Organisation (WHO), people started hoarding food, toiletries, and other commodities which have created unprecedented pressure on the supply chain. Panic buying by consumers has created pressure on the existing stores and many are failing to meet the demand of the buyers due to a major disruption in the supply chain.

According to media reports, many bars, pubs, and hotels in Australia have been transformed into convenience stores and even providing doorstep deliveries. The transformation started after New South Wales government relaxed licensing laws and allowed bars and pubs owners to sustain during the lockdown.

Read: Australia Welcomes Decision To Postpone Tokyo Summer Olympics

Providing alcohol

The new legislation allows cafes, pubs, and bars to offer takeaway and home delivery services and are also allowed to deliver alcohol. Many establishments, including W. Short hotel group, have advertised on social media that they are providing beers as well as bread.

“An attempt to keep the doors open, keep the local community fed and watered, and keep paying staff, both The Tudor Hotel in Redfern and The Royal Hotel in Leichhardt have carved space out in their venues to open up as convenience stores – so you can grab a six pack as well as some milk and bread,” posted the hospitality group on Facebook.

Read: Australian PM Orders Suspension Of All Elective Surgeries Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

Australia has reported over 2,400 confirmed cases of Coronavirus and nine deaths due to the infection. Prime Minister Scott Morrison announced the creation of a new National COVID-19 Coordination Commission (NCCC) on March 25 that will coordinate advice to the Australian Government on actions to anticipate and mitigate the economic and social effects of the global coronavirus pandemic.

Read: Coronavirus Outbreak: Australia Limits Funerals To 10, Weddings To 5 People

Read: Australian Zoo Starts Live Streaming Its Animals To Cheer People Amid COVID-19 Lockdown