Battle Of Gettysburg: American Civil War's Deadliest Fight Began Today In 1863

The battle of Gettysburg, one of the deadliest fighting that took place between the Union and the Confederate during the American civil war began on this day in 1863. The battle was fought in and around the town of Gettysburg, Pennsylvania and hence the name 'Battle of Gettysburg' came into being. The battle turned out to be a major turning point in the war as it resulted in the Union's victory. The Union was referred to the United States Army, which was fighting against the Confederate of states, that waged wag against the Republic to preserve the institution of slavery.

The battle of Gettysburg was fought from July 1 to July 3, where the Union defeated Confederate forces led by General Robert E. Lee. The victory was followed by Abraham Lincoln's famous 'Gettysburg Address', which went on to become one of his most popular speeches of all time. According to an estimate, more than 28,000 were killed on the Confederate side, while the Union lost over 23,000 during the battle of Gettysburg. The total number of people that fought during the three-day-long battle was 75,000 Confederate troops and 1,00,000 Union troops.

American civil war

The American civil war was fought between 1861 to 1865 between the northern states loyal to the Union and the southeastern states loyal to the Confederate. The war began right after Abraham Lincoln was inaugurated as the President of the United States. The first attack took place when the Confederate forces attacked Fort Sumter in South Carolina. The war was fought mainly because the Confederate States wanted the enslavement of Black people to remain. The southern states that were part of the Confederate were mostly reliable on agriculture for their economy and for that to run smoothly they needed slaves.

